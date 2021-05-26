Another Call for Another Investigation
The Biden Administration has called for another look into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, according to the Financial Times. Some have posited that the virus may have originated through an accidental lab release, though experts largely say that the virus is more likely to have originated in bats before being passed through another, unknown animal before infecting humans. A recent World Health Organization-led investigation issued a report that found SARS-CoV-2 likely arose in bats and said that the "lab leak" theory was "extremely unlikely."www.genomeweb.com