Dadeville, AL

Dadeville seeks demolition grant for another 18 dilapidated houses

By Siri Hedreen
Dadeville Record
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tearing down the nuisance property on South Broadnax Street, Dadeville is seeking federal funding to tackle another 18 houses on its list. Dadeville city councilmembers voted to apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Tuesday to help pay for the demolition of the 18 dilapidated structures. Jason...

www.alexcityoutlook.com
