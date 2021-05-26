Dadeville seeks demolition grant for another 18 dilapidated houses

PUBLIC NOTICE Alabama Department of Environmental Management P.O. Box 301463 Montgomery, AL 36130-1463 (334) 271-7700 NOTICE OF PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER Account Code 210 Tallapoosa County Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue an Order to Keel-Crete Readymix, LLC, NPDES Permit Number ALG110515, located at 8181 Highway 50, Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Alabama. The NPDES violations cited in the Consent Order consist of unpermitted discharge of wastewater, operating without an NPDES Permit, failing to provide a timely response to a Notice of Violation, failing to submit timely Discharge Monitoring Reports, failing to develop and implement adequate Best Management Practices (BMPs) and containment/reclamation for process wastewater, and failing to properly implement Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan. The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $6,000.00. The Order, if issued, would require Keel-Crete Readymix, LLC to submit an Engineering Report detailing actions to achieve compliance, and a compliance certification. Additionally, the Order would require the Permittee to comply with all terms, conditions, and limitations of its NPDES Permit. Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to: Alabama Department of Environmental Management Attention Jeffery W. Kitchens, Chief of the Water Division P.O. Box 301463 Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463 The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged. This notice is hereby given this 12th day of May, 2021, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Lance R. LeFleur Director Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs. Alexander City Outlook: May 12, 2021 KEEL-CRETE READYMIX.