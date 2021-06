Got an album, got a couple videos, got a beer, got a whole bunch of tour dates — it would seem that Portland, Oregon’s Red Fang haven’t missed a beat for all the tumult and chaos the last year-plus has wrought. The four-piece release Arrows today through Relapse Records and they’ll set out this Fall to support it, hitting both coasts, spots in between and even Alaska. The latter is one of the few places — presumably on the planet — they haven’t yet been in the last decade-plus, so kudos to them for ticking that box. Try the salmon, don’t feed the bears.