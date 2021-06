It’s the end of an era as Conan O’Brien is set to shut down his late night talk show, Conan, for good. O’Brien was arguably one of late night’s best hosts starting from his days on NBC’s Late Night back in 1993 before his (forced) transition to TBS. His career trajectory runs parallel to the genre’s own evolution, moving from the vaunted network desks to cable, before later switching from the traditional hour-long show format to a half-hour structure that aimed to bridge the gap between old school and new. And now he’ll move to streaming, with a new variety show coming to HBO Max in the future.