Electric Vehicles To Account For 40 Percent Of Global Ford Sales By 2030

Ford Motor Company predicts electric vehicles will account for 40 percent of its global vehicle sales volume before the end of the decade. During its Capital Markets Day presentation this week, Ford laid out its new accelerated EV growth strategy and committed $30 billion to the engineering, development and production of new battery-electric cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs. Thanks to this new strategy, Ford expects that 40 percent of its global sales volume will be all-electric by 2030. The automaker expects the majority of this EV sales growth will be driven by the Mustang Mach E, Ford F-150 Lightning and E-Transit electric commercial vans.