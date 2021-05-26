Focus on the Severe
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer investigate mild cases of COVID-19 that crop up among vaccinated individuals, the New York Times reports. The agency, it notes, had been monitoring all such breakthrough cases. There have been a reported 10,262 breakthrough cases, though that is widely considered to be an undercount, according to the Times. As they write in a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report, agency researchers found that 27 percent of breakthrough cases were asymptomatic and 10 percent of patients were hospitalized, though some of those hospitalizations were unrelated to COVID-19.www.genomeweb.com