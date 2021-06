Giulio and Joan Cavallaro, Clifford Twp., recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. They were married April 23, 1960, in Newark, New Jersey, by Judge Aberson. They were attended by the late Anthony Graziano and Angie Margolis. The couple renewed their vows on April 23, 2006, in Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Roseland, New Jersey. They were attended then by Doreen Wolffe and the late Salvatore Cavallaro.