At the start of March, Sam Billings was full of positivity about an upcoming three-match period that could have locked him into England’s T20 World Cup squad: he had not been given an opportunity in their T20I series in India, but had expected to play all three of the ODIs that followed before trying to force his way into the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL. “It’s really exciting,” he said at the time. “The strategy was always to give myself the best chance of being selected in the World Cup.”