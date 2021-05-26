newsbreak-logo
The Mediterranean Trifecta You Should Add To Salads This Summer, From An RD

MindBodyGreen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to food pairings, there are plenty of guidelines to follow—from both the culinary perspective and from the nutritional side. But to help simplify things when you're feeling overwhelmed, consider this tip: "What grows together, goes together," nutritionist Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., shared at a recent virtual event for POM Wonderful.

