The Mediterranean Trifecta You Should Add To Salads This Summer, From An RD

If I'm going to go through the trouble of lighting the Smokey Joe charcoal grill that I keep on my roof—a 20 minute-long process that involves a chimney, using my body as a human windshield, and many prayers—I'm going to grill everything in sight. Much like the Thanksgiving when my aunt set up a deep fryer for the turkey and the cousins spent the rest of the day plopping in battered Oreos and carrot sticks, I like to take advantage of this special cooking method by applying it to everything in my refrigerator. I'm grilling protein, certainly, but also bread, vegetables, fruit, and even cake if I have some. No course is left un-charred when the grill is lit at Chez Kendra—including, despite quizzical looks from my friends and loved ones, the salad.