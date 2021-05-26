Cancel
KKK Flyers In Bawcomville Has Resident Angry

By Bernadette Lee
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine you are leaving to go somewhere, and out in your yard, you find a bag full of KKK printed material right by one of the tires of your car. That is just what happened to Mondrian Douglas according to her statement to KTVE/KARD after she contacted the police. In...

talkradio960.com
Lafayette, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com
Sioux Falls, SD
ESPN 99.1

Did Someone Hand Out KKK Flyers in Central Sioux Falls?

You wanna believe something like this is incapable of happening in a city like Sioux Falls, but as the city grows, so do its racial problems. Sioux Falls police are currently investigating the possibility that someone handed out over a dozen Ku Klux Klan flyers in a neighborhood located in the central part of the city.
Minorities

Black mom blasts critical race theory as ‘not teaching the truth’

A black mom blasted critical race theory as racist during a Florida school board meeting — arguing that it is only necessary if “you believe that whites are better than blacks” in a searing takedown of the academic movement. “That is not teaching the truth,” Keisha King said Thursday, according...
Montana State

Sam’s Club in Montana Promotes Anti-Police, Anti-White Propaganda

According to Phil Matteson of Cascade County, the former law enforcement officer and longtime Montana public servant did not appreciate being inundated with anti-American “Black Lives Matter” propaganda at his recent visit to Sam’s Club. Visiting the retail giant at approximately 1:30 PM on June 4, Matteston later reported the...
Saint Martinville, LA
Talk Radio 960am

St. Martinville PD Investigating Attempted Child Abduction

St. Martinville police say they are looking for a van whose driver reportedly tried to abduct two children. According to the police department's Facebook page, the driver tried to kidnap the children while they were walking along Lewis Street. Investigators say the driver followed the children to the library on Porter Street and tried to lure them into his van. That's when, according to police, the children ran away. The van reportedly turned onto Porter Street and drove away.
Florida State
Audacy

Seven foot gator found in Florida post office

A large alligator was found inside a Spring Hill Florida post office, ABC News reports. Authorities say a customer stopped by the post office at 3:30 a.m. to leave a package, and immediately saw a 7 foot long alligator hanging out in the lobby. Apparently, the post office has automatic doors that let people inside even when the office is closed.
Seattle, WA
Fox News

Washington county council candidate once threatened to blow up school bus: court docs

A Seattle-area county council candidate once threatened to blow up a school bus and mocked the children who fled the vehicle as "cowards," according to court documents. Progressive candidate Ubax Gardheere is running for the King County Council in the Seattle, Washington area and has been endorsed by some local Democratic officials, including state Senator Rebecca Saldana, who said she "would follow Ubax anywhere."
Religion

WORDS MATTER

You cannot stop people's tongues, and therefore the best thing to do is to stop your own ears and never mind what is spoken. -Spurgeon. Proverbs 25:11 - A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver. With the average person speaking over 100 words per...
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS Pares Back Three-Strikes Gun Law

SCOTUS curbs the scope of a federal mandatory minimum gun law. In a 5-4 ruling cutting across the court’s ideological camps, the justices said that crimes of recklessness cannot constitute violent felonies under the Armed Career Criminal Act. The three-strikes law imposes mandatory 15-year sentences on people convicted of possessing a gun if they have three prior violent felonies or certain drug offenses. At the center of the case was Charles Borden Jr., who faced the minimum sentence after he was found with a pistol during a 2017 traffic stop, and pleaded guilty for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Borden had three prior convictions, including one for reckless assault. Writing for the majority, Justice Elena Kagan used the example of a commuter rushing to work and hitting a pedestrian as reckless, but not necessarily violent. “He has not trained his car at the pedestrian understanding he will run him over,” she wrote. Justice Clarence Thomas and fellow conservative Neil Gorsuch joined the court’s three liberals.
Minorities

The ‘Anti-Racist’ Who Wasn’t

Oday’s edition of the Washington Post comes with the comforting news that the psychiatrist who told an audience at Yale’s medical school that “she fantasized about killing White people” was, in fact, simply expressing to the world how deeply she cares. In an April 6 lecture, prosaically titled “Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” Aruna Khilanani explained that she dreamed of “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step, like I did the …
Mahwah, NJ
Beach Radio

Who’s still wearing a mask in NJ?

You no longer have to wear a mask outside and masking requirements have been lifted in most indoor locations, but many New Jersey residents, including Gov. Phil Murphy, are still wearing them sometimes. A harrowing death of a child in Union County involved a fall, and then the family's dogs,...
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot's interview policy not racist

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot landed in a maelstrom of controversy last month when she said she only would allow “journalists of color” to interview her for pieces about her first two years in office. Fox News provocateur Tucker Carlson called Lightfoot a “racist” and a “monster” when he learned of...