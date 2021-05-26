Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Posts Its Sandman Casting Announcement to the Drama-Club Door

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRejoice, ye nerds! Today, Neil Gaiman released a new piece of writing. It’s not a book or a script. It’s a blog post, for Netflix, announcing some casting news for the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of his beloved Sandman comic series. We already learned in January that Gwendoline Christie has been cast as Lucifer and Tom Sturridge will play Dream, lord of the dreaming. But, as Gaiman writes, “there are more parts to be announced. And I thought it would be fun to tell you about some of them, and the thinking behind them.” Notably, both Gaiman’s blog post and the casting graphics posted to Twitter include the pronouns of all actors involved. Considering the rise in transphobia in Gaiman’s native U.K. as well as the U.S., this small inclusion is powerful. Gaiman’s descriptions of the cast and characters include:

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Young#Netflix Inc#Comic Book#Drama#The Exorcist#Netflix Posts#The Drama Club#Heiress#House#Casting#Adaptation#Haunted Exorcist#Lord#Blog#Today#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesthevulcanreporter.com

‘Sandman’: Jenna Coleman Set To Play Constantine in Netflix Series

Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman will be playing Constantine in the upcoming Netflix Sandman series. In the comics, Constantine is a man who is encircled by a wreath of cigarette smoke, sorcery, and shame. John Constantine wields the dark arts to save his soul, as well as the earth itself. We have previously seen the character in his own solo film from 2005, with Keanu Reeves playing the titular Constantine. A Constantine tv show also aired on NBC for one season, with Matt Ryan in the lead role.
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation

Death has landed on The Sandman‘s doorstep. Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Kyo Ra in The Sandman? Actress joins cast of Netflix series

As Netflix announces 12 new cast members for the upcoming series The Sandman, we explore who Kyo Ra will star as. On 26 May 2021, more A-List actors were confirmed as cast members of Netflix’s The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt will all join the show.
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine and More DC Characters

The cast of Netflix's live-action The Sandman series has just grown significantly. Today the streamer revealed a number of new actors joining the ranks of this DC Comics adaptation, including Cruella's Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and comedian Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.
TV & Videosledburyreporter.co.uk

Jenna Coleman joins cast of The Sandman adaptation

Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry and Joely Richardson are among the stars to join the cast of Neil Gaiman’s new series The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt will also join the Netflix series based on Gaiman’s DC comic book series of the same name. The series is described...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘The Sandman’: Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, and Jenna Coleman Amongst Dozen Cast in Netflix Series

Just as quickly and suddenly as a dream appears, Netflix has pulled back the covers on a new batch of actors who’ve been cast in their upcoming original series The Sandman. Jenna Coleman (Serpant), David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (A Fish Called Wanda), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry), Mason Alexander Park (Acting for a Cause), Donna Preston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald), Niamh Walsh (Smother), Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal (Cruel Summer), and Sandra James Young (His Dark Materials) will all co-star alongside the previously announced casting of Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) and Gwendolyn Christie (Game of Thrones), as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Neil Gaiman Explains Casting Decisions For Netflix’s The Sandman

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman provided explanations for a number of the casting decisions that were recently announced by DC Comics and Netflix for the upcoming live-action The Sandman series. Netflix announced their new additions to the cast on Twitter. In a press release from Netflix, Neil Gaiman detailed more...
TV SeriesObserver

Netflix Beefs Up ‘Sandman’ Cast With ‘Fargo’ & ‘Doctor Who’ Alums

In January, Netflix unveiled the impressive main cast it had collected for its ambitious adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic The Sandman. As the streamer desperately attempts to develop in-house franchises, notable IP such as this take on a greater emphasis. That first batch of talented names included Tom Sturridge...
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE SANDMAN Casts Death, Desire, Despair, and Many More

In January, Netflix whet the appetites of Sandman fans with some exciting casting announcements for its developing Neil Gaiman adaptation. We got our Dream/Morpheus/Oneiros in Tom Sturridge; our Lucifer in Gwendoline Christie; our Roderick Burgess in Charles Dance. Yes, things got more exciting by the name. And now, we have a whole new batch of Sandman characters accounted for. Netflix has revealed the stars who’ll bring Death, Desire, Despair, and many more, to life!
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Netflix’s The Sandman Series Adds Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Netflix and Warner Bros. Television have announced that they have enlisted 12 more cast members to join Neil Gaiman’s highly-anticipated series adaptation of Vertigo Comic’s The Sandman, with Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, Cruella) signing on for the fan-favorite role of Death. Golden Globe nominees Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), David Thewlis (Harry Potter films), and Stephen Fry (Wilde) have also joined the cast along with Emmy winner Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille) and Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who). Richardson, Thewlis, Fry, and Coleman are set to portray the respective roles of Ethel Cripps, John Dee, Gilbert, and Johanna Constantine, with Oswalt voicing the character of Matthew the Raven.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins ‘First Kill’ as Netflix Vampire Drama Rounds Out Cast

“Lost” alum Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast of Netflix’s lesbian teen vampire drama “First Kill.”. Based on a short story of the same name by Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, the show centers on Julliette Fairmont — who was born a vampire but is determined to not be a monster — and Calliope Burns, a fearless, headstrong monster hunter. Sarah Catherine Hook (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”) was previously cast as Juliette, with Imani Lewis (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”) set to play Calliope.
MoviesThe Sun US

Who’s in the cast of Netflix drama Sweet Tooth?

NETFLIX fans are getting excited for the release of Sweet Tooth - a new fantasy drama that follows the life of hybrid deer-boy Gus. But who plays the main character? And who else is in the TV series? Here’s what we know. The best series on Netflix. The best movies...
TV Seriesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Netflix Vampire Drama Series FIRST KILL Completes Casting

Casting has been completed for FIRST KILL, the upcoming vampire hunter Netflix series based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab. FIRST KILL stars Sarah Catherine Hook as “Julliette Fairmont,” who was born a vampire but determined to not be a monster; and...
Movieshypable.com

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ adds Oswalt, Thelwis, more to cast

Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has just added a slew of new stars to its cast. On Wednesday (May 26), Netflix took to Twitter to announce that actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thelwis, Kyo Ra. Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt have all joined the cast of the upcoming series adaptation of The Sandman.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple TV+ bilingual drama 'Now and Then' sets its cast

The new Apple TV+ thriller "Now and Then" will feature Rosie Perez, Soledad Vilamil, Marina de Tavira, and more. Apple ordered a full series run of "Now and Then" in April, and now it seems production has moved to casting. The show will use an all-Hispanic cast for the bilingual thriller.