Several members of the Wetumpka community gathered at the Wetumpka Civic Complex on Tuesday, May 11, for the Charters of Freedom Dedication Ceremony. The Charters of Freedom exhibit sits outside of the Elmore County Courthouse and is the first constructed in the state of Alabama. The exhibit came to be thanks to the determination of local Eagle Scout Rhett Pinkston, the Elmore County Commission, Gardner Perdue, scoutmaster of Wetumpka’s Troop 50, and Foundation Forward, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization out of Valdese, North Carolina.