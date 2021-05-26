Genome Biology Papers on Tibetan SVs, Lung Cancer Epigenomes, Cancer Regulatory Elements
Investigators at the Beijing Institute of Radiation Medicine and elsewhere search for structural variants that may contribute to high-altitude adaptations in Tibet. Using long-read genome sequences for 15 Tibetan individuals and 10 Han Chinese individuals, the team identified more than 38,000 distinct structural variants, including thousands not documented in the past. When they used these insights to genotype hundreds of additional genomes, the authors saw 69 structural variants with distinct patterns in genomes from Han Chinese and Tibetan populations, along with 80 related genes suspected of contributing to altitude adaptation and half a dozen potentially adaptive structural variants that appear to stem from historical introgressions with archaic hominins. "Overall, our results highlight the important role of [structural variants] in the evolutionary processes of Tibetans' adaptation to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau," they write, "and provide a valuable resource for future high-altitude adaptation studies."www.genomeweb.com