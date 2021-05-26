Cancel
Cancer

Genome Biology Papers on Tibetan SVs, Lung Cancer Epigenomes, Cancer Regulatory Elements

 24 days ago

Investigators at the Beijing Institute of Radiation Medicine and elsewhere search for structural variants that may contribute to high-altitude adaptations in Tibet. Using long-read genome sequences for 15 Tibetan individuals and 10 Han Chinese individuals, the team identified more than 38,000 distinct structural variants, including thousands not documented in the past. When they used these insights to genotype hundreds of additional genomes, the authors saw 69 structural variants with distinct patterns in genomes from Han Chinese and Tibetan populations, along with 80 related genes suspected of contributing to altitude adaptation and half a dozen potentially adaptive structural variants that appear to stem from historical introgressions with archaic hominins. "Overall, our results highlight the important role of [structural variants] in the evolutionary processes of Tibetans' adaptation to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau," they write, "and provide a valuable resource for future high-altitude adaptation studies."

Drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells may provide new insights on tumor biology

Oncotarget published "Effect of cell microenvironment on the drug sensitivity of hepatocellular cancer cells" which reported that this study aimed to investigate whether Hepatocellular Cancer (HCC) cells cultured in more native conditions have an altered phenotype and drug sensitivity compared to those cultured in standard conditions. Six HCC cell lines...
Inhibitory effect of pH-responsive nanogel encapsulating ginsenoside CK against lung cancer.

Ziyang Xue, Rongzhan Fu, Zhiguang Duan, Lei Chi, Chenhui Zhu, Daidi Fan. Ginsenoside CK is one of the intestinal bacterial metabolites of ginsenoside prototype saponins, such as ginsenoside Rb1, Rb2, Rc, and Rd. Poor water solubility and low bioavailability have limited its application. The nanogel carriers could specifically deliver hydrophobic drugs to cancer cells. Therefore, in this study, a nanogel was constructed by the formation of Schiff base bonds between hydrazide-modified carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC-NH) and aldehyde-modifiedβ-cyclodextrin (β-CD-CHO). A water-in-oil reverse microemulsion method was utilized to encapsulate ginsenoside CK via the hydrophobic cavity of β-CD. β-CD-CHO with a unique hydrophobic cavity carried out efficient encapsulation of CK, and the drug loading and encapsulation efficiency were 16.4%and 70.9%, respectively. The drug release of CK-loaded nanogels (CK-Ngs) in vitro was investigated in different pH environments, and the results showed that the cumulative release rate at pH 5.8 was 85.5% after 140 h. The methylthiazolyldiphenyl-tetrazolium bromide (MTT) toxicity analysis indicatedthat the survival rates of A549 cells in CK-Ngs at 96 h was 2.98% compared to that of CK (11.34%). In vivo animal experiments exhibited that the inhibitory rates of CK-Ngs against tumor volume was 73.8%, which was higher than that of CK (66.1%). Collectively, the pH-responsive nanogel prepared herein could be considered as a potential nanocarrier for CK to improve its antitumor effects against lung cancer.
ASCO Studies Highlight Systemic, Racial Inequities in Lung Cancer Biomarker Testing

NEW YORK – Even though multiple biomarker-guided therapies are now available for advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients, studies presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's virtual annual meeting found low rates of next-generation sequencing to identify these biomarkers among patients receiving care in the community setting, particularly among Black patients.
Identifying genomic subtypes of pancreatic cancer from histology slides using AI-based tool

AP-HP Greater Paris University Hospitals, the leading European clinical trial center with the largest amount of healthcare data in France dedicated to research and Owkin, a startup pioneering Federated Learning and AI technologies for medical research and clinical development, announced the recent results of their ongoing strategic collaboration at ASCO 2021. The abstract and poster entitled "Identification of pancreatic adenocarcinoma molecular subtypes on histology slides using deep learning models" demonstrates the first AI-based tool for predicting genomic subtypes of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) developed from machine learning applied to histology slides. The tool, a trained and validated AI model, is usable in clinical practice worldwide and opens the possibility of patient molecular stratification in routine care and for clinical trials.
C2i Genomics, NovogeneAIT Genomics Partner to Launch Cancer Detection Platform in Southeast Asia

NEW YORK — C2i Genomics said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Singapore-based genomic services provider NovogeneAIT Genomics to launch its C2-Intelligence Platform for minimal residual disease detection in Southeast Asia. The C2-Intelligence Platform uses artificial intelligence pattern recognition and whole-genome analysis to detect minimal residual disease...
Low-dose CT screening for lung cancer can also ID aortic stenosis

(HealthDay)—Low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening performed for lung cancer can identify patients at risk for aortic stenosis (AS) via aortic valve calcification (AVC), according to a research letter published online June 8 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Kaja Klein-Awerjanow, M.D., from the Medical University of Gdansk in Poland, and...
Targeted therapy pralsetinib safely effectively treats lung and thyroid cancers with RET alterations

HOUSTON -- Results from the multi-cohort Phase I/II ARROW clinical trial, conducted by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers, showed that a once-daily dose of pralsetinib, a highly selective RET inhibitor, was safe and effective in treating patients with advanced RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and RET-altered thyroid cancer. The findings for each cohort were published today in The Lancet Oncology and The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, respectively.
Metabotropic glutamate receptor structures reveal potential drug target for neurological diseases

Metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGlus), which belong to class C G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family, play key roles in modulating neuronal excitability and synaptic transmission in the central nervous system. The mGlus (mGlu1-8) identified in humans serve as therapeutic targets for a variety of neurological and psychiatric disorders such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia, but drugs targeting the mGlus are not currently available.
Links found between smoking history and tumor mutations in some lung cancer patients

The amount of tobacco a person with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) consumes is associated with the type and amount of genetic mutations found in their tumors, according to new research led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. NSCLC is a heterogeneous cancer associated with several so-called driver mutations, such as KRAS and EGFR.
Using CT, researchers show risk of delaying lung cancer surgery

Delaying the partial or full removal of a lung can put cancer patients at higher risk for recurrence and death. That’s what researchers found among early-stage non-small cell lung cancer patients who put off surgery for more than 12 weeks after diagnosis. "Unfortunately, due to paucity of high-quality evidence, there are no well-recognized guidelines that recommend an ideal or safe interval between lung cancer diagnosis and surgery. This is partly due to the ambiguity in date of diagnosis in previous studies, including our own prior work. This current study uses a uniform definition based on CT scans that show a lesion suspicious for lung cancer," Dr. Varun Puri, a thoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, told HCB News.
Could wastewater epidemiology help track the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 variants?

Broad concerns over severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), are raised in the wake of the high transmission and rapid mutation of the virus. In the recent past, using genomic epidemiology, scientists have detected some fast-spreading and highly virulent SARS-CoV-2 variants – underlining the importance of sequencing analyses. The patterns and abundance of these VOCs (variants of concern) are studied from the clinical samples from COVID-positive patients.
Clonal analysis of immunodominance and cross-reactivity of the CD4 T cell response to SARS-CoV-2

The identification of CD4+ T cell epitopes is instrumental for the design of subunit vaccines for broad protection against coronaviruses. Here, we demonstrate in COVID-19–recovered individuals a robust CD4+ T cell response to naturally processed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) protein and nucleoprotein (N), including effector, helper, and memory T cells. By characterizing 2943 S-reactive T cell clones from 34 individuals, we found that the receptor-binding domain (RBD) is highly immunogenic and that 33% of RBD-reactive clones and 94% of individuals recognized a conserved immunodominant S346–S365 region comprising nested human leukocyte antigen DR (HLA-DR)– and HLA-DP–restricted epitopes. Using pre– and post–COVID-19 samples and S proteins from endemic coronaviruses, we identified cross-reactive T cells targeting multiple S protein sites. The immunodominant and cross-reactive epitopes identified can inform vaccination strategies to counteract emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Masonic Medical Research Institute researchers develop new imaging agent to detect activated platelets

UTICA, NY — More than 2 million coronary artery stents are implanted each year to help protect or restore normal blood flow to the heart, to treat patients suffering from angina or a heart attack due to coronary artery disease (CAD). While stents are highly effective and safe devices, scarring or clotting of unhealed stents can occur in a small percentage of subjects, leading to complications such as stent restenosis or thrombosis, which can be life-threatening. At present, approaches to understand stent healing based on their biological clotting status is unavailable in patients.
Dr. Sperling on the Rationale to Evaluate Cellular Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, discusses the rationale to evaluate cellular therapy in multiple myeloma. Adam Sperling, MD, PhD, physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, instructor in medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses the rationale to evaluate cellular therapy in multiple myeloma. The disease biology of multiple myeloma has demonstrated clear involvement with the...
Study examines SARS-CoV-2 replication in cells using super-resolution microscopy

Despite tremendous efforts by the global scientific community to curb the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), by developing more efficient testing protocols, therapies, and vaccines at a rapid pace, relatively little is known about the dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 replication within cells. Identifying the transmission and replication...
Metabolic Processes Visualized at the Single-Cell Level

Understanding cellular metabolism - how a cell uses energy- could be key to treating a wide array of diseases, including vascular diseases and cancer. While many techniques can measure these processes among tens of thousands of cells, researchers have been unable to measure them at the single-cell level. Researchers at...