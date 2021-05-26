Moderna Reports Efficacy Among Adolescents
Moderna's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is effective among adolescents, NPR reports. The company announced that its mRNA-based vaccine had an efficacy of 93 percent in preventing COVID-19 among 12- to 17-year-olds. Its trial included 3,732 adolescents, two-thirds of whom received the vaccine and one-third of whom received a placebo. Four cases of COVID-19 occurred in the placebo group and none in the vaccine group using the same disease criteria the company used for its adult trial and when a more stringent definition that encompasses milder disease, the vaccine had a 93 percent efficacy.www.genomeweb.com