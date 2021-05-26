Cancel
Moderna Reports Efficacy Among Adolescents

GenomeWeb
 13 days ago

Moderna's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is effective among adolescents, NPR reports. The company announced that its mRNA-based vaccine had an efficacy of 93 percent in preventing COVID-19 among 12- to 17-year-olds. Its trial included 3,732 adolescents, two-thirds of whom received the vaccine and one-third of whom received a placebo. Four cases of COVID-19 occurred in the placebo group and none in the vaccine group using the same disease criteria the company used for its adult trial and when a more stringent definition that encompasses milder disease, the vaccine had a 93 percent efficacy.

www.genomeweb.com
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
Medical & Biotechtheedgemarkets.com

Moderna seeks European approval for Covid-19 vaccine's use in teens

BENGALURU (June 7): Moderna Inc said on Monday it has submitted an application to the European drugs regulator seeking conditional approval for its Covid-19 vaccine's use in adolescents. The company also said on Monday it has filed for its vaccine's authorisation in the younger age group with Health Canada and...
Public HealthMedPage Today

Moderna Boasts High Efficacy for COVID Vax in Teens

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine showed 100% efficacy in adolescents ages 12 to 17, according to a press release from the manufacturer on Tuesday. Starting 14 days after the second dose of vaccine, no cases of COVID-19 were reported in the vaccine group compared to four in the placebo group. The company...
IndustryPosted by
MassLive.com

Moderna says its COVID vaccine provides 100% efficacy against virus for children ages 12 to 17

Following clinical trials of nearly 4,000 adolescents, Moderna said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine provided 100% efficacy after two doses for children ages 12 to 17. Moderna observed no cases of COVID for participants of its Phase 2/3 study who received two doses of its vaccine. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company also reported on Tuesday that the vaccine had a 93% efficacy rate for participants starting 14 days after the first dose when testing for milder strains of the disease.
Public Healthhcplive.com

Moderna Touts COVID-19 Efficacy for Pediatric Patients

The company expects to file for FDA authorization for the 12-17 year old population in June. This article was originally published in ContagionLive. Moderna’s mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine has reached the immunogenicity endpoint in a phase 2/3 of pediatric patients aged 12-17. This news comes from their TeenCOVE study, which enrolled...
Industryfox8tv.com

Adolescents and the Pfizer Vaccine

We met a 12, 13, and 15 year old Today who all got vaccinated at Conemaugh East Hills. This was the first of many clinics they’ll be holding every Wednesday that people in that age group can attend. Wednesday Afternoon 13-year-old Kaci Noon and 12-year-old Brenna Beckman got their first...
Medical & Biotechbiopharmajournal.com

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Demonstrates Improved Immune Response In Adolescents In Phase 2/3 Clinical Trials Using Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) demonstrated the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. The company conducted a phase 2/3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged between 12 and 17 years old in the US. According to the blood test results, the vaccine demonstrated an immune response on par with previous findings in adults.
PharmaceuticalsImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: Moderna seeks to use vaccine for adolescents

AMSTERDAM — Moderna Inc. has filed a request with the European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted authorization for use in adolescents. In a statement on Monday, Moderna said it had filed data for a conditional marketing approval in the 27-nation EU bloc to expand its coronavirus vaccine to children, beyond the green light it received in January for use in adults 18 and over. If authorized, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine for children to be cleared in the EU. Last month, the European drug regulator approved the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15.
Syracuse, NYupstate.edu

Upstate doctor published in New England Journal of Medicine on safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15

Upstate Medical University infectious disease physician-scientist Stephen J. Thomas, MD, is a co-author of a new article in the New England Journal of Medicine describing the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15. Thomas is the coordinating principal investigator for the late-stage Pfizer/BioNTech global vaccine trial and the principal investigator at Upstate, which enrolled 12- to 15-year-olds in the study.
Cambridge, MAhealthday.com

FDA Approves Aduhelm for Alzheimer Disease

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The first new drug for Alzheimer disease in nearly two decades was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, despite opposition from the agency's own independent advisory committee. In clinical trials, Aduhelm (aducanumab) showed a 22 percent reduction in the...
Kidsmorns.ca

Moderna asks Health Canada for approval to use vaccine in kids 12+

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Moderna has formally asked Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents. Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot is currently the only one approved for use in children 12 to 18 years old. “We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19...