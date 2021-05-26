Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

London Company Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

By ForeMedia Group
Daily Times
 2021-05-26

Giving Young Talented Creators and SMEs a Chance to Export and Create a Global Market for Commercially Viable Afro-Centric Content. LONDON, U.K., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pioneering London-based ForeMedia Group Plc (an international company well known for its top-rated extensive media and entertainment operations in Nigeria and United Kingdom, along with delivering Afro-centric media and entertainment to audiences worldwide), is delighted to announced that it is building the first digital ecosystem for talented entertainment creators in sub-Saharan Africa.

www.thedailytimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#London Company#Sahara#Foremedia Group Plc#Afro#Pwc#Founder Ceo#Africans#Non African#The Foremedia Group#Pef#Https Www#Building Digital Ecosy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
Related
Businessfinchannel.com

Insurance Company ARDI On Path to Digital Transformation

Georgian insurance company ARDI has started a digital transformation process, aiming to provide even more sophisticated and prompt services to its customers. Director General of the company Michael Japaridze says ARDI is currently going through ‘the most important stage’ in its history:. “Digitization is taking place not only at the...
Africacajnewsafrica.com

ATU, Huawei MoU boosts Africa digital transformation

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – COUNTRIES and organisations in the continent are to build capacity for information and communications technology (ICT) transformation following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and Huawei. Under the agreement unveiled in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, Huawei will provide training on skills...
Economyinternationalfinance.com

FDI flow to Africa projected to grow by 5% in 2021

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa is projected to grow at a slow pace of 5 percent in 2021 as the investment supply decreased by 16 percent in 2020, from $47 billion in 2019 to $40 billion, as mentioned in the UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2021. The pace is mentioned to be lower than both the global and developing country projected growth rates.
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

How to preserve Africa's forests and build a green economy

Africa faces unprecedented challenges of rapid population growth and climate adaptation. The continent is well positioned to harness nature-based solutions through sustainable forestry. UN-backed project in Gabon proves it's possible to protect biodiversity and create jobs. By 2055, the African population is expected to double from its current level to...
MoviesNewsTimes

NIFFF Tackles Godzilla, Digital Ecosystem With Industry Panels

Since 2016, Neuchatel has offered three conference cycles, mostly-but-not-entirely oriented towards professional audiences. Collected under the NIFFF Extended banner, the “Storyworlds” and “New Worlds of Fantasy” cycles focus on the writing and development processes, while “Imaging the Future” looks at new media and technology. Running July 5-6, the latter cycle...
Technologygobnewsonline.com

Building technology that caters for Africans {INSPIRE AFRICA}

On this episode of inspire Africa, host Jerry Fisayo-Bambi brings you stories of African animation from the Annecy Festival in France. And in Uganda, we hear just how a group is deploying drones to airlift medical supplies to HIV-AIDS patients in hard to reach areas across Lake Victoria. And later...
Musicmusicinafrica.net

Midem announces Kenya as ‘country of honour’ ahead of Africa digital event

With just a few days to go before the 2020 digital edition of Midem Africa, touted as “the first pan-African digital music event dedicated to the continent’s most vibrant music markets”, the organisers have announced Kenya as its country of honour and unveiled the final programme. Midem Africa will provide...
Economyapanews.net

Lifetime achievement award for African career banker

African career banker Felix Bikpo has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award 2021 by the prestigious African Banker Awards, according to a statement shared with APA on Friday. Bikpo, the African Guarantee Fund's founding CEO and current board chairman was picked for the award in recognition of an illustrious career...
Public HealthUN News Centre

The challenges of COVID-19 in urban and rural communities in Africa

How should the lived COVID-19 experiences of older and indigenous people in rural and urban communities in Africa influence social, health and equality policy formulation and service delivery?. Webinar: The challenges of COVID-19 in urban and rural communities in Africa. There have been vast differences in the impact of the...
KidsVoice of America

COVID-19 Devastates Children in Sub-Saharan Africa

GENEVA - The U.N. children’s fund (UNICEF) says COVID-19 is having devastating consequences on millions of children in sub-Saharan Africa, as many become orphaned, making them vulnerable to many social ills. The region is in the throes of a full-blown third wave of COVID-19. Children are often not directly affected...
Healthdevex.com

What it would take to build Africa's local production capacity

By 2030, Africa’s health market is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars, making a strong case for building local production capacity in the continent — an agenda that has taken hold as countries realize the deadly consequences of relying on imports for health products like COVID-19 vaccines.
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Building Partnerships for Rangeland Restoration in Africa

Rangelands occupy one-third of all land on earth, are home to important biodiversity, support more than 2 billion people, and contribute significantly to the SDGs. Despite their importance, rangelands remain characterized by chronic underinvestment and high degradation. This session builds on the ongoing global rangeland dialogue between UNCCD member countries,...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

COVID-19 disruptions in sub-Saharan Africa will have substantial health consequences

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many African leaders implemented prevention measures such as lockdowns, travel bans, border closures, and school closures. While these efforts may have helped slow the spread of the virus on the continent and continue to be important for its containment, they inadvertently disrupted livelihoods and food systems and curtailed access to critical nutrition, health, and education services. A new series of studies by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and colleagues from the Africa Research, Implementation Science and Education (ARISE) Network finds that these disruptions may have serious consequences for nutrition and health and exacerbate existing inequities—key areas for policymakers to address as the pandemic continues.
BusinessTechRepublic

Future Fit companies build success through partner ecosystems

Recent Forrester research demonstrates how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. In our recent research, we have demonstrated how a future fit tech strategy gives your company the foundations for customer and business success. And we have determined that companies that are customer obsessed grow 2.5 times faster than others. Creativity—finding new solutions to old problems and making breakthroughs to new business models, new products, and new ways of working—give you the power to differentiate and grow.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Accenture Invests in Swiss Digital Payments Company Imburse

Accenture has invested in Imburse, a cloud-based, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform that simplifies the way businesses access the global payments ecosystem. Financial details of the investment, which was made via Accenture Ventures, were not disclosed. Founded in Zurich, Switzerland in 2018, Imburse works with global insurers, banks and other large companies...