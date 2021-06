From Summer Movies in the Park: We’re back with new movies, new parks and a refreshing twist on outdoor movie screenings. Summer Movies in the Park is launching in 2021 as a hybrid series with showings on lawns, from cars and online via a secret access code. These changes align with public health guidelines and add variety to the movie calendar… so you can truly choose your own movie adventure! Dates, times, and movies are subject to change so check out our website or Facebook for the most up to date information.