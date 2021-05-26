Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger find creative ways to collaborate through the pandemic in Denver Art Museum show
The American artists Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger originally envisioned their joint exhibition Each/Other at the Denver Art Museum (until 22 August) as a project that would activate the galleries with collaborative, hands-on events evoking Indigenous art-making and community-building traditions. But with plans upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the artists shifted their focus “toward the idea of shelter, both as it relates to the global health crisis but also the civil unrest in the US that ensued over the last year”, Luger says.www.theartnewspaper.com