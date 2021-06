From the development of the Army Modernization Strategy to the standing up of the four-star leadership body Army Futures Command, the future of warfighting is transforming. Emerging technologies and new forms of communication make it easier than ever to bring the battlefield to the edge, and as adversaries become more technologically adept, the army has a tactical imperative to modernize its multi-domain operations. As this transformation continues, what do experts in the field see as top priorities? What has been successful, and what are the next steps?