Palm Beach State College is holding its Grad Walk on Thursday, May 13 to celebrate the achievements of its spring 2021 graduates. The event, which is in lieu of a traditional commencement ceremony, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Duncan Theatre on the Lake Worth campus. Graduates donning caps and gowns will arrive in groups of 40 during 15-minute prearranged time slots to hear their names called, walk across the stage, be greeted by PBSC President Ava L. Parker and be photographed.