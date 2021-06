When I was in elementary school at Thruston, I absolutely lived for the book fairs we had. They were THE BEST! Combing through the books and picking the perfect one (or two) was so much fun. And I distinctly remember the way they smelled. Yes, that may sound slightly strange, but if you ever went to a book fair you know exactly what I am talking about. Did you sniff your books like I did? Come on! You remember that, don't you? The new books smelled like they had just come off the printing press. And every time you turned a page, that new book smell would hit you right in the nostrils. LOVED. IT. Honestly, sniffing the new books was nearly as fun as reading them.