The Nuggets defeated the Hornets 117-112 in a must-win game for Charlotte.It was not a close contest to start the game, falling by double-digits early in the first quarter. It didn’t help that LaMelo Ball was struggling with his shot all game. The Hornets rookie finished with just five points on a horrendous one for nine shooting clip from the field. He did however contribute in other areas, posting 11 rebounds and seven assists to offset his cold offensive night. The Hornets eventually found a way to claw back into it the game, surprisingly after head Coach James Borrego was ejected.