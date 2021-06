As the Athens Lions Club nears the end of its Nextrex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge the club wishes to express its thanks to the Athens County communities for their amazing response. The Athens Lions Zone 7 Chapter, which includes Alexander, Athens, Chauncey Dover, Pomerory and The Plains, has successfully collected almost 10,000 pounds of plastic film for which they will eventually receive 10 polymer-composite park benches that will be distributed around Athens County.