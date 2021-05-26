Balcones Announces New Texas Bock, Made in Partnership with Spoetzl Brewery

Sweetens Cove hit the ground running with their inaugural release last year, a 13-year-old stunner blended by the talented Marianne Eaves. Now Marianne and her celebrity backers have returned with round two, which aims to be considerably more accessible than the original with more than twice the number of barrels reportedly bottled. While five different batches were released of the original 13-year, this latest appears to be one large batch of 4-, 6-, and 16-year-old Tennessee bourbons bottled at cask strength. As such, there’s no age statement, which I can understand. $200 for a 4-year-old bourbon would be a hard sell. The brand made an impressive first impression, so let’s see how the sequel stacks up, shall we?