Balcones Announces New Texas Bock, Made in Partnership with Spoetzl Brewery
WACO, TEXAS – Balcones Distilling announced today the return of its widely successful special release, Balcones Texas Bock whisky. Aged three years and made in partnership with Spoetzl Brewery, the creators of Shiner Beer, Texas Bock whisky honors Shiner traditions and is based on the exact recipe for Shiner Bock. Utilizing the brewery’s mash bill and proprietary lager yeast strain, Balcones aged Texas Bock for an additional year in American oak barrels to create a unique and complex flavor profile based on the original Texas Bock.www.brewbound.com