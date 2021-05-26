Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Balcones Announces New Texas Bock, Made in Partnership with Spoetzl Brewery

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, TEXAS – Balcones Distilling announced today the return of its widely successful special release, Balcones Texas Bock whisky. Aged three years and made in partnership with Spoetzl Brewery, the creators of Shiner Beer, Texas Bock whisky honors Shiner traditions and is based on the exact recipe for Shiner Bock. Utilizing the brewery’s mash bill and proprietary lager yeast strain, Balcones aged Texas Bock for an additional year in American oak barrels to create a unique and complex flavor profile based on the original Texas Bock.

www.brewbound.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Waco, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Waco, TX
Lifestyle
City
Scotland, TX
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Whisky Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#Brewing#Craft Beer#Balcones Texas Bock#Balcones Texas Originals#Balcones Texasbock#Balcones Distillery#German#Czech#Texas Bockwhisky#Balcones Fans#Beers#Head Distiller#American Oak Barrels#Downtown Waco#Texas Traditions#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Balcones Brings Back Texas Bock Whiskey In Collab With Shiner Beer

Balcones Distilling is bringing back its special release, the Balcones Texas Bock whisky, with another year of aging and nuance under its belt. Aged three years and made in partnership with Spoetzl Brewery, creators of Shiner Beer, the Texas Bock whisky honors Shiner traditions and is based on the exact recipe for Shiner Bock.
Texas Statefoxwilmington.com

Bitty & Beau’s announces new shops coming to three Texas cities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Bitty & Beau’s Coffee has announced three additional shops will be coming to Texas. Customers in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas soon will be able to enjoy coffee from the Wilmington-based business. The Wright family announced the newest locations in a Facebook video Tuesday morning:. The...
Anacortes, WAseattlepi.com

Anacortes Brewery announces new beers and music for June

Anacortes Brewery and Rockfish Grill just announced some new beer releases. Also, the live music lineup for June. Another sign that things are getting back to normal: live music at the Rockfish! Here’s the announcement about both. Darkside Ale (ABV 5.9% / IBU 48) Skagit Valley Vienna malt provides a...
Food & Drinksbusinessnewswales.com

Budweiser Announces Recruitment Drive at Magor Brewery

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has announced it is recruiting for over 30 jobs at its Magor Brewery site in South Wales after a £70 million investment from the company. This investment will increase the production capacity of the brewery with new equipment and team members. The jobs available range from...
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Pumpkinator (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

1.88/5 rDev -57% look: 3.75 | smell: 2 | taste: 1.25 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 1.5. 12 oz bottle, 2020 vintage, into Crane snifter (getting a lot of use tonight. Imperial Pumpkin Stout brewed with pumpkin spices and aged in Bourbon Barrels with Cacao Nibs added. Says to enjoy...
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

New Cocktail Beers And Big India Pale Ales

With Memorial Day now in the rear view mirror, summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the season with intriguing new offerings you’re gonna want to have around. Firestone Walker Debuts New Cocktail Beer (Paso Robles, CA) – As one of our favorite beer writers Cat Wolinski explained...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Sagamore Spirit Distiller’s Select Tequila Finish

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Sagamore Spirit. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Copper Vine Announces NEW Wine Tasting Experiences

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Exploring the terrain of wine is now becoming more accessible with the announcement of Copper Vine’s new private wine tasting experiences – bringing the winery tour to your table! Copper Vine’s wine experiences showcase the creative collaboration of Sommelier Lydia Kurkoski and Executive Chef Amy Mehrtens as inspired by their curiosity and passion for food, wine and sublime hospitality. Each experience features a unique mingling of cuisine and wine, curated specifically for each guest. Hosted in one of the restaurant’s intimate spaces, Wine Tastings (with 13 new tasting themes) span the spectrum of varietal offerings and Private Wine Dinners are coursed with thoughtful pairings – all in a laid-back atmosphere where wine is an experience and good times are the main event.
Texas Statehoustononthecheap.com

10 Best Breweries in Houston, Texas

Believe it or not, there are many breweries in Houston. What’s even better is that some of these breweries serve up food, have events, and offer tours. While it might have not crossed your mind to visit a brewery in the city, these are a few of the best breweries in Houston to try.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Distillery 291 “M” Colorado Whiskey

Several years ago Drew introduced us to Colorado’s Distillery 291. Now we’re back with a look at its latest whiskey, which starts as 291 Colorado Rye Whiskey, aged in new American white oak barrels and finished with aspen staves. From there, the whiskey is finished for four months in barrels previously used to barrel-age Wisconsin maple syrup by producer Lincoln County Reserve Maple Syrup. Hence the “M” — for maple. The finished product is bottled at cask strength.
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Rock Bottom Brewery Unveils New Shareable Menu

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery has launched new craveable appetizers and flatbreads on the rockin’ restaurant and brewery’s new menu. Whether enjoying a casual hangout or a celebratory gathering, Rock Bottom just debuted new shareables and small bites that are perfect for any occasion, including:. Wagyu Blue Cheese-Stuffed Olives –...
DrinksFinancial Times

Brew yourself a favour: low-alc brews for hot summer days

On a hot day, nothing hits the spot quite like a cold beer. But sometimes you want refreshment that doesn’t make your head spin. Table beers, I’ve increasingly found, are the answer. Loosely defined as anything under 4 per cent abv, table beers have their roots in the weak ales of old England, which were drunk as a tastier – and often safer – alternative to water. Table beer used to be scorned by the craft beer hardcore, but thanks to a new generation of innovative brewers it’s a style that’s now making a comeback.
DrinksDaily Hampshire Gazette

It’s past the Drawing Board for this new brewery in Florence

FLORENCE — On a recent evening, Corey Lynch stood in the middle of a former sewing machine factory building at 37 Main St. He was unpacking boxes of brewing equipment — barrel fermenters, a mash tun, a boil kettle — in preparation for his first batch of New England IPA for Drawing Board Brewing Company, a new business venture for Lynch and wife Antonia Lynch.
Drinkspeaksandpints.com

Peaks and Pints New Beers in Stock: 6.10.21

When the thirst takes hold of you, dive into Peaks and Pints New Beers in Stock: 6.10.21. Cheers!. Aslan Brewing Totality Pilsner: Hopped on Barbe Rouge, Centennial, and Huell Melon with Pilsner malt from Skagit Valley for soft floral, citrus, melon, and piney hop flavors, plus a subtle bitter finish, 4.5%
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon (2021)

Sweetens Cove hit the ground running with their inaugural release last year, a 13-year-old stunner blended by the talented Marianne Eaves. Now Marianne and her celebrity backers have returned with round two, which aims to be considerably more accessible than the original with more than twice the number of barrels reportedly bottled. While five different batches were released of the original 13-year, this latest appears to be one large batch of 4-, 6-, and 16-year-old Tennessee bourbons bottled at cask strength. As such, there’s no age statement, which I can understand. $200 for a 4-year-old bourbon would be a hard sell. The brand made an impressive first impression, so let’s see how the sequel stacks up, shall we?
Hershey, PAFOX43.com

Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the return of Nimble Giant Double IPA

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announced this week that one of the most popular small-batch brews is coming back on the market. Nimble Giant, a "beautiful and balanced Double IPA," is available once again in four-packs and 16oz cans wherever Tröegs is sold, the Hershey-based brewery said Wednesday in a press release.