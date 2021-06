Dear friends and family, In July of this year, I will begin service as a full-time Intercessory Missionary at our Nation's Captiol through the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) missionary organization. Davids Tent DC is a 24/7 evangelistic worship and prayer tent on the National Mall where I will be serving as a prayer leader in overseeing the functioning of the tent during daily watch times where I will also be sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with vistors, praying for and serving the homeless, evangelizing to anyone passing through the National Mall on that day such as tourists, DC residents, senators, hopefully governors, etc The American Center for Prayer and Revival is a private prayer movement happening in DC similar to Davids Tent but just private to ministry teams and other volunteer staff.