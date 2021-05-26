Cancel
Hennessy x Refik Anadol VSOP Privilege Carafe

uncrate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmass is entering the hard seltzer world with this trio of canned minimalist offerings. $21. Your bar needs a high-quality non-alcoholic option and this spirit from Amass is a perfect choice. $35. Pale Blue USB Rechargeable Batteries. More than 10 million single-use batteries are thrown away every day in the...

uncrate.com
Manufacturingnddist.com

New Low Profile Screwdrivers

TURNERS FALLS, MA — Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) introduces three new low profile screwdrivers, including a #1 Phillips, a #2 Phillips, and flat tip. The innovative, low profile design provides high performance screwdriver application in hard-to-reach areas. More specifically, the 10 mm alloy steel bit is compact enough.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Kinesis TKO tournament mechanical keyboard has a programmable 60% layout for organization

Rise above the competition with the Kinesis TKO tournament mechanical keyboard. This computer accessory has a standard 60% layout. So it keeps your most important keys just where you expect them to be. Additionally, its HyperSpace modular space bar consists of three thumb keys. Each acts as a space, and you can program them to perform different actions. In fact, this feature can improve your gameplay and productivity by up to 300%. Moreover, the switches on the Kinesis TKO are completely removable. Even better, with 12 RGB backlighting effects—like Wave, Rain, Spectrum, Ripple, and Rebound—you can set the mood and assign effects that help you navigate. And you won’t have to worry about the TKO keycaps. They feature high-quality PBT plastic for a great feel and sound. Furthermore, this gaming gadget has a natural zero-degree slope that improves circulation and reduces the risk of wrist strain.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

ANAORI kakugama collection all-in-one cooking tool features carbon graphite for more heat

Cook your food using advanced heat retention with the ANAORI kakugama collection all-in-one cooking tool. This home and commercial kitchen collection uses carbon graphite to emit 5 times the infrared of cast iron. That means this multicooker can get quite hot. In fact, it’s compatible with all heating sources, including induction heat, gas, and the oven. What’s more, this collection consists of 2 sizes: 3.4 L and 5.1 L. Moreover, you can grill, poach, simmer, steam, and fry with this all-in-one cooking tool. What’s more, the Dual Purpose Lid preserves umami flavor, and you can use it as a grill pan. Also, the Hinoki Cypress inner lid stabilizes moisture and is a feature of the Japanese countryside. Finally, this cooking gadget‘s minimalist cube design draws its inspiration from tea ceremony architecture. So this is a gadget that’s both practical and aesthetically pleasing.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

SteelSeries Prime Wireless review

The SteelSeries Prime Wireless offers great performance packed into a wonderfully light design, but it's rather expensive despite being simple. If you’re looking for a simple wireless gaming mouse with excellent performance, look no further than the SteelSeries Prime Wireless. You’ll get a ridiculously light mouse packed with a super smooth wireless sensor and long battery life. However, the mouse does cost $129, and it doesn’t come with any extra buttons or even an on-the-fly DPI button. Considering the price, I wouldn’t call it the best gaming mouse, but it’s certainly good. If you have the money and don’t mind a simpler mouse, this is a great choice for you.
Electronicsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Free Sample AC DC 100-240v 12v 36w Power Adapter For CCTV Camera, 3D Printer, Computer, LED Screen New | #itsecurity | #infosec

Input voltage: 100-240VAC 50/60HZ Input current: 3A MAX Output voltage: 12V. Output voltage range: 12V +/- 0.5% Output current: 3A No-load power consumption: 0.1W. High voltage test: 3750Vac 10mA 3S Work efficiency: 88.00% Output voltage ripple and noise: 120mVp-p max. Insulation resistance: 50MΩ (at 500VDC) Overcurrent protection: When overcurrent occurs,...
Physicsarxiv.org

A Second-Principles Method for the Calculation of Electro-Optic Coefficients of Ferroelectric Oxide Thin Films

An electro-optic modulator offers the function of modulating the propagation of light in a material with electric field and enables seamless connection between electronics-based computing and photonics-based communication. The search for materials with large electro-optic coefficients and low optical loss is critical to increase the efficiency and minimize the size of electro-optic devices. We present a second-principles method to compute the electro-optic coefficients of ferroelectric materials by combining first-principles density-functional theory calculations with Landau-Devonshire phenomenological modeling. We apply the method to study the electro-optic constants (or Pockels coefficients) of three paradigmatic ferroelectric oxides: BaTiO3, LiNbO3, and LiTaO3. We also present the temperature-dependent and strain-dependent electro-optic tensors of these oxides calculated using our method. The predicted electro-optic constants agree with the experimental results, where available, and provide benchmarks for experimental verification.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Smallest acoustic amplifier made by Sandia Labs

Sandia National Laboratories’ researchers have built the world’s smallest acoustic amplifier. Amplifiers can potentially be made smaller and better as acoustic devices by using sound waves instead of electrons to process radio signals. Sandia’s acoustic, 276-megahertz amplifier, measuring 0.0008 in.2 (0.5 mm2), demonstrates the potential for making radios smaller through...
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Personalised Large Classic Leather Clutch Bag - Black / Orange

CLASSIC BLACK LEATHER CLUTCH BAG (LARGE) The Laines London Black Clutch Bag with a Orange Zip is crafted from a hard wearing but beautifully soft calfskin leather & lined in a luxurious Laines London bespoke padded silk. Designed to be the perfect size for your day to night essentials, your...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Anker Nano II 30W charger is powered by GaN II for fast charging with a tiny footprint

Charge your devices faster than ever with the Anker Nano II 30W charger. This powerful charger features GaN II, and it has a 20% increase in operating frequency. In fact, it charges a 2020 MacBook Air at full speed, an iPhone 12 up to 3 times faster than the original charger, and it also powers the latest Samsung phones. Moreover, GaN II technology’s upgraded circuit board structure keeps this 30W charger compact. This means that this workspace gadget is 59% smaller than typical 30W USB-C chargers. So you can take it everywhere you go. Since it conforms to the latest IEC 62368-1 safety standards, you can use the Nano II without a worry. Finally, with universal compatibility, you can use it to charge all of your personal devices. This includes AirPods, Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, iPad 2018 and later, Samsung Note10 and later, and more.
Sciencearxiv.org

Wave Analysis and Homogenization of Spatiotemporally Modulated Wire Medium

In this paper we develop homogenization theory for spatiotemporally modulated wire medium. We first solve for the modal waves that are supported by this composite medium, we show peculiar properties such as extraordinary waves that propagate at frequencies below the cut-off frequency of the corresponding stationary medium. We explain how these unique solutions give rise to an extreme Fresnel drag that exists already with weak and slow spatiotemporal modulation. Next, we turn to derive the effective material permittivity that corresponds to each of the first few supported modes, and write the average fields and Poynting's vector. Nonlocality, nonreciprocity, and anisotropy due to the spatiotemporal modulation direction, are three inherent properties of this medium, and are clearly seen in the effective material parameters. As a figure of merit, we also derive the effective permittivity of a plasma medium with spatiotemporally modulated plasma frequency. This comparison is interesting since the plasma medium can be considered as the effective medium that is obtained by a stationary wire medium. We validate that homogenization and spatiotemporal variation are not necessarily interchangeable operations. And indeed, in certain parameter regimes the homogenization should be performed directly on spatiotemporally modulated composite medium, rather than first homogenize the stationary medium and then phenomenologically introduce the effect of the space-time modulation.
Businessesuperseller.com

EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor Pump, Digital Tire Inflator

Make sure this fits by entering your model number. Convenience: Plug directly into Cigarette Lighter Socket of your Vehicle. 12VDC, 10 to 15 amps, 120 to 180W. Equipped with 12V-DC Cigarette Lighter Socket Plug, NOT 110V AC plug. Multiple Uses: Inflate tires on cars, bikes, sedan and midsize SUV. (Engine...
Lifestylebitchute.com

Freerange Privilege: Full Metal Ox Day 099

Sovereign Year 2021 (Full Metal Ox) **We are now accepting dogecoin tips and support. Ready to dump your doge?. There are a few Freerange intellectuals out there who are pretty accura…
Businessaltenergymag.com

DuPont Introduces DuPont™ Tedlar® Photovoltaic Rescue Tape

New photovoltaic backsheet repair solution extends operational lifetime of solar panels. DuPont de Nemours International Sàrls today launched DuPont™ Tedlar® PV Rescue Tape, a new solution aimed at repairing photovoltaic panels with damaged backsheets and prolonging service lifetime at a fraction of the cost needed to replace modules. Articles. Tedlar®...
Electronicslaptopmag.com

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review: Size matters

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a beautifully designed 60% mechanical gaming keyboard that demands a second glance. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Specs. Price: $99.99/ £87.99. Key type: Mechanical. Switches: HyperX Red Switch. Illumination: Per-key RGB. Size: 11.6...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

RGB Cube Computer Case

Here is a gorgeous PC case for your next gaming computer. This RGB Cube Computer Case has transparent tempered glass panels on all sides. It can accommodate Micro-ATX/Mini-ITX motherboards and graphics cards up to 290mm long. It has RGB bars on all sides and its base. This computer case measures...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera (Keith Haring Edition)

So you miss the good old days of analog instant cameras? The Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera (Keith Haring Edition) is a cool new camera that brings you the best of that world with additional features such as autofocus, double exposure, and self-timer. It is compatible with i-Type and 600 film.
Electronicsroboticgizmos.com

MiRobot Laser PLUS Educational Robot

Meet the MiRobot Laser PLUS robot: an educational robot that gives you hands-on experience. It comes with 4 high torque servo motors, Arduino UNO, a servo motor shield, gripper spring and everything you need to put it together. Its companion software is compatible with Windows. This robot can be programmed...
Home & Gardenaspiremetro.com

Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights: Outdoor Lighting

Featuring the Bevolo Vieux Carre ®Series– Napoleon House on Brennan’s Bracket A stunning profile is created when using this projection bracket. Available in 2 sizes, gas or electric. The Monaco is part of the Bevolo French Series. This fixture features unique ribbed vents, which are typical of its early 20th...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

OBSBOT Me: AI Smartphone Auto Tracking Smartphone Mount

Here is another smartphone mount that can automatically track your movement to keep you in the frame. The OBSBOT Me is powered by AI and uses a wide-angle sensing camera and brushless motor for smooth tracking. You can use it with any app that you like. This mount also supports gesture control.
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse has HyperSpeed Wireless transmission

Get the speed you need to win with the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse. It uses Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for high-speed transmission. In fact, you might not even notice that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. That’s thanks to the low click latency and seamless frequency switching. What’s more, the Focus+ Optica Sensor boasts 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy. Other intelligent functions include Smart Tracking, Asymmetric Cut-Off, and Motion Sync. Moreover, weighing in at just 74 grams, this ambidextrous mouse offers you fast, smooth control. Furthermore, with 70 hours of battery life, onboard memory profiles, and programmable buttons, this is a pretty convenient mouse to own. Finally, the included Razer Mouse Dock Chroma adds personality to your gaming setup and seamlessly integrates with other Razer Chroma devices.