NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Model unveils predictions, top picks to win, teams to avoid

By CBS Sports Staff
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears made a major move during the 2021 NFL Draft that could shape the future of the franchise by jumping up to No. 11 to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. However, with Fields potentially a long-term project who could sit behind veteran Andy Dalton, the Bears are still +5000 long shots in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Of the five teams that drafted a quarterback in the first round this year, only the 49ers (+1400) are listed at shorter than +3000 in the Super Bowl 56 odds.

