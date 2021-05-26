Cancel
Pokemon Home June Update Adds New Features And Two Free Pokemon

By Kevin Knezevic
Gamespot
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Home is receiving another big update in June, The Pokemon Company has announced. This update will introduce a few more handy features to the mobile version of the service, and all users will receive two free Pokemon to celebrate. The first new feature is the Catch Calendar. According to...

www.gamespot.com
