Pokemon Home June Update Adds New Features And Two Free Pokemon

A new Pokemon Go datamine has revealed some interesting hints at the mobile game's future. Shared on Reddit by the PokeMiners, the group's In-Depth Teardown of 0.209.0 offers some easily discernible information about the game's future, as well as some things that are a bit less clear. From the datamine, it seems that two moves are being added to the game: Fairy Wind (Fast) and Fiery Dance (Charged). The latter move can only be learned by Volcarona. Visual effects for the moves have been discovered, but they have not been fully added to the game just yet. There also seem to be some new gameplay mechanics.