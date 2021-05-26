Pokemon Home June Update Adds New Features And Two Free Pokemon

Pokemon Home will receive an update in June, adding enhanced Pokedex features, a new Catch Calendar, and a free gift to all users. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that the mobile version of Pokemon Home will receive a major upgrade in June, adding multiple features to the mobile cloud storage app. The app will add a Catch Calendar, which will allow players to view their Pokemon arranged by the date that players caught them. This allows players to check out how long a Pokemon has been part of their collection, and will let players more easily sort through their Pokemon based on when they caught them. Players can also mark dates as Anniversaries on the Catch Calendar, which will let players celebrate birthdays or catch days of important Pokemon.