Since its launch in the fall of 2020, the new Chromecast has been an absolute smash. From adding a real UI to finally introducing a remote to the Chromecast formula, there’s no denying the appeal of Google’s affordable, useful streaming dongle. Even with all the good things I have to say about this hardware, though, it isn’t without its limitations. The on-board storage is puny, the processor is pretty slow, and up until now, there has only been one option for live TV integration. That has finally changed, however, and you can now integrate Sling TV with the new Chromecast instead of YouTube TV.