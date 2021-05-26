Cancel
'Friends: The Reunion' delivers the one with a lot of unapologetic nostalgia

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOriginally intended to help launch HBO Max, “Friends: The Reunion” finally hits the streaming service, in big, slightly bloated, unapologetically nostalgic form. A valentine to fans, the nearly two-hour special is inevitably hard-pressed to justify the hype, working best when it lets the cast casually reminisce, while getting carried away with cameos, some of which, well, couldn’t be more random.

Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Matthew Perry ‘Spiraling’ After Getting ‘Dumped’ By Fiancee?

Is Matthew Perry on a downward spiral after his fiancee called off their wedding? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates. Matthew Perry ‘Crushed And Super Worried About The Future’?. According to Woman’s Day, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars were “distressed” by his current state when they reunited for their HBO...
TV Showsava360.com

James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion

James Corden heads to the Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the cast of "Friends." And after a drive with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that nearly ends in tragedy, James visits hallowed ground for some memories and selfies. And he connects with the gang in Central Perk to see how their reunion experience has been.
TV Seriesmediapost.com

'Friends' Reunion Pulls More HBO Max Subs Than 2021 Blockbuster Movies

HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion” generated the most single-day sign-ups for the streaming service this year, according to data from market measuring firm Antenna. The heavily promoted reunion — the first time the cast of the phenomenally successful series has been together on the screen since the series finale 17 years ago — outperformed the movie releases “Godzilla Vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat” and the Max exclusive “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and the hit series “The Undoing,” among other content.
TV Showsimdb.com

Friends Reunion: The One Where the Cast Joins Corden for Carpool Karaoke

What, you thought we’d seen the last of the Friends reunion?. Three weeks after HBO Max’s buzzed-about special, James Corden revealed additional footage with the cast filmed exclusively for CBS’ Late Late Show — including a sort of Carpool Karaoke segment. More from TVLineNCIS: Hawai'i Kicks Off Production With Traditional...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Attention fans! the “Friends” reunion is not over

On May 27 it premiered in HBO Max “Friends: The Reunion”, the episode of the sitcom that brought the six original actors together for the first time in 17 years and the good news for fans is that the reunion did not end. This Thursday, new images of the cast were revealed along with James Corden as part of a segment for his television show from Warner Studios.
TV Series987thebull.com

‘FRIENDS: The Reunion’ Brought In the Most HBO Max Subscribers This Year

Not that this should be shocking, but ‘FRIENDS: The Reunion’ brought in more subscribers than anything else on HBO Max, including the new ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. BUT ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ still holds the record for bringing in the most subscriptions, almost double that of ‘Friends’.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

From #Bennifer and Friends to the Spice Girls reunion and 90s fashion, why are we all so stuck in the past RN?

Remember how excited we all were when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were spotted bumping into each other at the SAG Awards in 2020? One of the most iconic couples of the early noughties, the romantic nostalgia evoked by Brad and Jen was unparalleled. That is, until Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Bennifer to you and me) confirmed their reunion in a steamy show of affection earlier this week.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Friends Reunion: The Heartbreaking Reason Why Gunther Actor Didn't Appear In Person

The long-awaited Friends reunion finally arrived on HBO Max last month, and it included special appearances from fan-favorite stars and famous fans who stopped by the famed Warner Bros. backlot and the instantly recognizable fountain from the opening credits. One such appearance from Gunther actor James Michael Tyler brought joy to both those in the reunion's audience as well as those watching at home, despite coming via Zoom instead of in person. Some wondered why Tyler didn't make a physical appearance, and it turns out there's a pretty heartbreaking reason behind those circumstances.
TV & VideosExtra

Lisa Kudrow's ‘Emotional’ Reaction to Watching ‘Friends’ Reunion

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Lisa Kudrow and Clea Duvall as they promoted their show “HouseBroken.”. Along with dishing on the show, Lisa also weighed in on the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion. She said, “Watching it, I got emotional all over again.”. “HouseBroken” airs Monday nights on FOX.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Will Virtual Reunions for Beloved Shows Like 'Friends' and 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Get Emmy Love?

One of the first times I left my house during quarantine last year was a rare drive to the office to record a virtual panel. But this one was extra special: a reunion of the cast of “Community,” along with creator Dan Harmon. I knew the show’s fans were eager to see the gang from Greendale — including Donald Glover, who never does these things anymore — table-read an episode and answer questions about the show’s legacy (and if the long-rumored movie would ever happen). And I didn’t want to let my janky internet connection interrupt something that so many people, stuck at home in the middle of a pandemic, wanted to see.
Celebritiesstarlocalmedia.com

Jennifer Aniston didn't realise Matthew Perry's Friends anxiety

Jennifer Aniston had no idea about the anxiety and "self-torture" Matthew Perry put himself through on 'Friends'. The 52-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green on the long running sitcom - admits she wasn't aware of how anxious Matthew, who played Chandler Bing, had been feeling on the set of the show.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Proves Being Funny Isn’t Effortless

The one where the cast reflects on being global TV sensations — and all the pressure that comes along with it. All good things are doomed to come to an end, and it is exactly at this end where Ben Winston’s “Friends: The Reunion” picks up. The special, filmed in April and made available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, opens with a scene from the “Friends” series finale. All over again, fans watch their favorite characters say goodbye to their New York City apartment and head off into their new lives.
TV Serieskeizertimes.com

Friends: The one where they get back together

The cast of the hit sitcom Friends recently reunited for an HBO Max special. As far as TV pitches go, “six friends live in New York City and do friend things” is not exactly what many people would call inspired or exciting, yet somehow the world ended up getting 10 seasons of just that with the now-classic sitcom Friends.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston recalled the “rudest” guest on “Friends”

“Friends” It is known as one of the most famous sitcoms of all time: 25 years after the first broadcast of the show, it continues to add millions of fans around the world. The reunion episode was recently premiered by HBO Max where the protagonists relived the most iconic moments and now Jennifer Aniston made an unexpected confession about the “rudest” guest.
Behind Viral Videoswnypapers.com

Tubi partners with TikTok in first-ever live, longform nostalgia reunion

Special brings together stars from ‘90s & ‘00s, including Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans, Fran Drescher, Joey Lawrence, Lacey Chabert. Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, on Thursday announced it will debut the first-ever live U.S. reunion special on Wednesday, June 30 (8 p.m. ET) on TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Hosted by TikTok creator Brittany Broski, the hour-long live trivia and challenge event will bring together fan favorite ‘90s and ‘00s shows and stars, featuring appearances by Marlon Wayans (“White Chicks”), Paris Hilton (“The Simple Life”), Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”), Joey Lawrence (“Hit List”) and Lacey Chabert (“Party of Five”). The special will highlight Tubi’s offering of nostalgic titles, including “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Nanny,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” Leading up to the partnership’s live event, Tubi is launching a series of brand-new nostalgic videos on TikTok featuring Wayans, Drescher, Hilton, Lawrence and James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek”). Creators from the TikTok community will also be joining the festivities, including Suede Brooks, Zach Lugo, Chunkysdead, Tre Clements, Wisdom Kaye and Rodney Lee.
Behind Viral Videoswbch.com

Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans & more sign on for Tubi and TikTok's nostalgia reunion

Fox's streaming service Tubi is partnering with TikTok to travel back to the 90s and early 2000s with an event that reunites some of the era's beloved film and TV stars. Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Paris Hilton (The Simple Life), Lacey Chabert (Party of Five), Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Brothers), and Joey Lawrence (Blossom) have signed on for the hour-long, nostalgia-filled event where they'll answer trivia questions and engage in challenges connected to hit throwback shows Tubi offers, including Dawson’s Creek and Degrassi.