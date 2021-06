WASHINGTON, D.C. – As Congress considers infrastructure legislation, U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) are introducing the Support for Community Bridges Act. Across the U.S., city and county governments struggle to maintain the cost of repairing bridges in poor condition. Almost 50 percent of the Nation’s bridges are “off-system,” meaning that they are not on the federal highway system and are often left out of federal support, putting further strain on local budgets. Of these off-system bridges, many are located in rural areas. This legislation would allocate more dedicated funds for bridge repair to states with more off-system bridges in poor condition.