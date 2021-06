Saturday night saw a mix of Fort Worth and Austin at Lola’s Trailer Park. Local rockers the Cut Throat Finches were preceded by Heart of the City and the Brandon Callies Band, two outfits from the capital. Though CFT frontman Sean Russell warned the decent-sized crowd that his group might be a little rusty, they still brought the heat. Concertgoers responded in kind, hooting and hollering and dancing the night away.