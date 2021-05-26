Cancel
Economy

Ford predicts electric vehicles will make up 40 percent of global sales by end of decade

By Joseph Choi
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord said in a presentation to investors on Wednesday that it expects electric battery-powered cars to make up 40 percent of its sales worldwide by 2030. During the presentation, the automobile company said it would be adding $8 billion to its electric vehicle production over the next four years. The Associated Press notes this would bring Ford's overall spending on electric vehicles up to almost $20 billion.

CarsCleanTechnica

How to Get Mass-Market Auto Buyers into Electric Cars

In this second part of a two-part interview with Sam Spofforth of Drive Electric USA and Clean Fuels Ohio, I talked with Sam about converting mainstream automobile buyers to electric powertrains and zero emissions. We talked a bit about how to improve consumer awareness of EVs, how to convince traditional auto buyers to go electric, and positive signs we’re just starting to see on the EV market.
CarsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Demand for Electric Vehicles in U.S. Still Lags Behind Rest of World

Ford and General Motors are pledging to ramp up production of electric vehicles, but U.S. sales continue to lag far behind many European countries. Only two percent of all U.S. auto sales last year were electric vehicles. Compare that with nearly 75-percent in Norway, 11-percent in the United Kingdom and nearly five percent of vehicle sales in China.
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

When Will Electric Vehicles Take Over the World's Auto Market?

We know (or at least, we think we know) that electric vehicles are the future. But when will electric vehicles go from being niche products to dominating the world's roadways? In this Motley Fool Live broadcast, recorded on May 27, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear move from a discussion of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) new electric F-150 Lightning pickup to examine the bigger question: When will EVs take over the world?
California Statewolfstreet.com

EVs Hit 8% Share in California’s Declining New-Vehicle Market: Shaking Up Legacy Automakers

Tesla Model Y Blows doors off US bestseller Ford F-Series. But Tesla lost share within EV space against the giants it woke up. In California, nearly 40,000 battery-electric vehicles (EVs) – not including plug-in hybrids – were sold in the first quarter, for a share of 8.1% of all new vehicles sold in the state, according to registration data released by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) this week. Despite the growth of EV sales, overall new vehicle sales in the state fell by 2.9% year-over-year, to 493,160 units.
LifestyleGreen Car Reports

2022 Jaguar I-Pace, Aptera “never charge” lifestyle, GM EV policy: Today’s Car News

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is getting a new interface and faster charging. We look at what Aptera sees as the lifestyle for its solar-supplemented, three-wheeled, hyper-efficient EV. And with its opposition to California dropped, GM provides a much better picture of the national policy for EVs and greenhouse gas regulation that it hopes to see from the federal government. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
EconomyStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer on Lordstown Losses, Ford Momentum

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report recovered from earlier losses to end almost unchanged Wednesday after the maker of electric trucks said in a regulatory filing that it didn't have enough cash on hand to build vehicles at scale and sell them, and that "these conditions raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern."
EconomyEntrepreneur

Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Buy Today? 4 In Focus

4 Trending EV Stocks Gaining Momentum In The Stock Market Now. It’s been a joyous month for EV stocks enthusiasts in the stock market. For the most part, EV stocks have been trending downwards or trading sideways this year. However, we are starting to see signs of recovery, especially over the past month in some of the household EV names. After all, the electrification of vehicles appears to be the future of transportation. Many companies continue to invest in the development of EVs despite having the deliveries and manufacturing disrupted by chip shortages.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford-Backed Battery Manufacturer Solid Power Mulls Going Public Via Merger

Ford first invested in solid-state battery manufacturer Solid Power back in 2019 and most recently made an additional equity investment in the company just last month, along with BMW Group. But it appears that the company isn’t done raising funds just yet, as Bloomberg is reporting that Solid State is mulling the idea of going public via a merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III.
CarsPosted by
Fatherly

From Family SUVs to Sports Cars: 10 Electric Vehicles to Get Excited About

Electric vehicles are finally getting interesting. This has been a long time coming. Nearly 20 years ago GM showed an electric vehicle (EV) concept with batteries in the floor and motors at each wheel. As it turned out, Tesla, not GM, was the first company to take advantage of that basic idea and now we’re seeing every manufacturer use the same principles. This has led to a slow and steady rethink of how all vehicles will be rethought. In other words? The future of the EV is essentially the future of the automobile.
CarsLas Vegas Sun

Ford’s new F-150 may be what’s needed to drive up US sales of electric vehicles

Against the onslaught of alarming news about climate change, the recent introduction of the electric-powered Ford F-150 pickup truck offered cause for cautious optimism. If the electric version of this iconic American vehicle gains a foothold among car buyers, it could be a breakthrough for sales of green vehicles and scaled-up development of green technology in the automotive sector.
CarsThe Hill

Ford unveils new hybrid pickup that gets 40 mpg for under $20,000

The Maverick is a hybrid gas-electric truck that costs about $20,000. It is the optimized truck for city commuters: it is small, drives 500 miles of range on a single tank of gas, and it is a five-passenger truck. Ford Motor is introducing its new line of pickup trucks that...
Carsrenewanews.com

Plug-in hybrids top 20% of Volvo’s US sales

By [email protected] (Stephen Edelstein) Volvo’s plug-in hybrids are steadily gaining market share. As part of its monthly sales recap, the automaker announced Monday that plug-in hybrids accounted for 20.8% of its United States sales in May. The number was even higher in California, where plug-in hybrids accounted for 47.7% of Volvo’s U.S. sales in May. The national sales figures mean…
Carsrenewanews.com

40-mpg pickup, Niro EV changes, Volvo PHEV sales, Tesla recalls: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) The Ford Maverick hybrid shows a 40-mpg future for gasoline compact trucks that Toyota has inexplicably omitted. Kia carries the Niro EV over as anticipation builds for the EV6. We sum up recent Tesla recalls. And Volvo has been selling a lot of plug-in hybrids. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Ford is at last resurrecting the compact…
Economyinvesting.com

Tesla's China-made vehicle sales surge 29% in May - auto association

BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc sold 33,463 China-made electric cars in May, including exports, a 29% jump from April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Tuesday. China's new electric vehicle sales surged 177% to 185,000 cars in May from a year earlier, CPCA said. Overall passenger vehicle sales, however, rose just 1.1% to 1.66 million cars.
Economyaltenergymag.com

Electric Vehicle Market 2020-2027 Future Trends and Investing Developments

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Worth US$ 2000+ Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 40.7% From 2020 to 2027 Exclusive Report by Precedence Research. The global electric vehicle market volume was 2,265.5 thousand units in 2019 and the market size is projected to reach more than 2000 Billion by the end of 2027 registering a CAGR of 40.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Technologyfordauthority.com

Apple EV Development Continues As Tech Giant Seeks Battery Supplier

The long-rumored Apple EV has reportedly been in development for years now, and yet, no one really knows if it will ever come to fruition, nor when that might happen. Last December, news surfaced that the Apple EV project was coming along and that it is scheduled to enter production in 2024 with “breakthrough battery technology.” Earlier this year, Hyundai/Kia admitted that it was in talks with Apple regarding the production of the future model, but that was quickly debunked. Now, however, Reuters is reporting that Apple is in talks with battery suppliers for its proposed electric vehicle.