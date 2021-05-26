Ford predicts electric vehicles will make up 40 percent of global sales by end of decade

Electric vehicles are finally getting interesting. This has been a long time coming. Nearly 20 years ago GM showed an electric vehicle (EV) concept with batteries in the floor and motors at each wheel. As it turned out, Tesla, not GM, was the first company to take advantage of that basic idea and now we’re seeing every manufacturer use the same principles. This has led to a slow and steady rethink of how all vehicles will be rethought. In other words? The future of the EV is essentially the future of the automobile.