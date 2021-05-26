Ford predicts electric vehicles will make up 40 percent of global sales by end of decade
Ford said in a presentation to investors on Wednesday that it expects electric battery-powered cars to make up 40 percent of its sales worldwide by 2030. During the presentation, the automobile company said it would be adding $8 billion to its electric vehicle production over the next four years. The Associated Press notes this would bring Ford's overall spending on electric vehicles up to almost $20 billion.www.msn.com