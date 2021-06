Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Learning a new form of communication might not be easy, but it’s incredibly rewarding. And sign language can open up doors and allow you to communicate in new ways, whether you’re adjusting to a new situation in which you will rely on sign language (such as personal hearing loss, a friend or family member’s hearing loss, or meeting a new friend or partner who is deaf), or want to challenge yourself to pick up a new method of communication, sign language is a useful skill which has many applications.