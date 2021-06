When the way-too-early 2022 mock drafts came out and Matt Corral was nowhere to be found, there was a clear takeaway. At least that’s what it appears the NFL Draft experts believe roughly a year ahead of when that sort of thing actually matters. Maybe a good chunk of that is the belief that a Lane Kiffin-Jeff Lebby system that schemed guys open left and right benefited Corral, and that someone barely on the right side of the 6-0, 200-pound line doesn’t necessarily scream “no-doubter first-rounder.” If he was already worthy of that buzz, perhaps he wouldn’t have returned for a 4th year in Oxford.