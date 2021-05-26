Cancel
Lea Michele Posts Pictures in ‘Old Bikinis’ 9 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Still Got it’

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemory lane! Lea Michele tried on her old bathing suits nine months after giving birth to her son, Ever. “Nothing like trying on old bikinis after you had a baby,” the Glee alum, 34, wrote on her Tuesday, May 25, Instagram Story. “Mamas! Any recommendations for good bathing suits? Trying to find ones that are still cute but comfortable for when you’re chasing around a 9-month-old at the beach all day.”

Lea Michele
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Zandy Reich
CelebritiesPage Six

Emmy Rossum gives birth to baby girl after secret pregnancy

There’s no shame in her baby game. “Shameless” actress Emmy Rossum has welcomed her first child with husband Sam Esmail, a daughter, she announced Tuesday night. “On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” Rossum wrote alongside a series of glamorous pregnancy shots that also featured Esmail and the newborn’s footprint. (The couple did not announce a name.)
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Glee star Heather Morris addresses Lea Michele controversy

Glee star Heather Morris has commented on the behaviour of one of her former co-star's on the set of the Fox series. Last year, several cast members said that Lea Michele had been difficult to work with, with Morris also commenting on the situation and tweeting that Michele was "unpleasant" to work with.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Glee' Star Heather Morris Was 'Scared' to Speak up About Lea Michele's Bullying

Heather Morris is opening up about her negative experience with Lea Michele on the set of Glee, revealing she and her co-stars were "scared" to report the actress' "bullying" to executives in a new interview on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast Wednesday. Morris, who played Brittany on the hit show shared that while everyone "absolutely" could have told FOX higher-ups how the situation had taken a turn for the worse, "nobody really did."
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Defends Going Back To Work A Week After Giving Birth

I miss Selling Sunset. I was late to the game, started it when the pandemic hit and then binged all three seasons in a matter of a week. I couldn’t get enough of mean girls drama, dressed up under the guise of selling multi-million dollar houses. And despite villain Davina Potratz leaving the Oppenheim group , I need to know what happens with her $70M+ listing. Good thing she will still be on the show because I regularly think about that listing.
MusicUS Magazine

Everything the ‘Glee’ Cast Has Said About Working With Lea Michele Over the Years

Getting real. Lea Michele’s behavior on the Glee set has been both praised and slammed by her costars over the years. The actress starred as Rachel Berry on the fan-favorite FOX drama for six seasons from 2009 to 2015. While her character was famously the New Directions glee club’s resident diva, it appeared that her onscreen personality allegedly reared its ugly head when the cameras stopped rolling.
CelebritiesDecider

Heather Morris Says ‘Glee’ Cast Was “Very Scared” to Report Lea Michele’s Toxic On-Set Behavior

After last summer’s Lea Michele controversy, her former Glee co-star Heather Morris is diving deeper into what it was like behind the scenes of the hit teen musical. Morris, who starred on Glee as cheerleader Brittany for six seasons, told the Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino podcast this week that the cast didn’t address Michele’s toxic on-set behavior for years because everyone was “scared” to speak up while it was happening.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Aja Naomi King Celebrated the Birth of Her Son With Stunning Pictures of Her Post-Baby Body

In honor of her and her body "doing the damn thing," Aja Naomi King is taking to Instagram to celebrate the major milestone she and her body just endured: "the unimaginable beauty of childbirth." After days of labor, the How to Get Away with Murder star announced the birth of her son by recognizing her post-baby body with a carousel of unedited photos of herself outdoors, in a peachy-nude colored two-piece on June 6th.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Lea Michele Shares Photo of Glee Costar Darren Criss Holding Her Son Ever 'for the First Time'

On Thursday, Lea Michele shared a photo of her friend and former Glee costar Darren Criss holding her 9-month-old son Ever Leo for the first time. "Being a new mom in quarantine can be incredibly isolating at times. It was so hard not being able to see friends and family for so long," Michele, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Rainbow Baby! Mike 'The Situation' and Lauren Sorrentino Welcome 1st Child

A sweet situation! Lauren Sorrentino gave birth on Wednesday, May 26, to her and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s first child. “Romeo Reign Sorrentino,” the pair captioned their baby boy’s Instagram debut on Thursday, May 27. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars announced in November 2020 that their rainbow baby was...
Family RelationshipsAceShowbiz

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Introduces Newborn Baby Boy With Sweet Photos

The 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomes their first child Romeo Reign Sorrentino who measured 19 inches long at the time of his birth. AceShowbiz - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is now officially a dad. After welcoming his first child with wife Lauren Sorrentino, the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star introduced his newborn baby boy through a series of sweet photos he uploaded on social media.