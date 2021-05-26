Lea Michele Posts Pictures in ‘Old Bikinis’ 9 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Still Got it’
Memory lane! Lea Michele tried on her old bathing suits nine months after giving birth to her son, Ever. “Nothing like trying on old bikinis after you had a baby,” the Glee alum, 34, wrote on her Tuesday, May 25, Instagram Story. “Mamas! Any recommendations for good bathing suits? Trying to find ones that are still cute but comfortable for when you’re chasing around a 9-month-old at the beach all day.”www.usmagazine.com