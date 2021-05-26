Lea Michele Posts Pictures in ‘Old Bikinis’ 9 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Still Got it’

On Thursday, Lea Michele shared a photo of her friend and former Glee costar Darren Criss holding her 9-month-old son Ever Leo for the first time. "Being a new mom in quarantine can be incredibly isolating at times. It was so hard not being able to see friends and family for so long," Michele, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time.