San Antonio, TX

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian on Perrin Beitel (San Antonio, TX)

 13 days ago

A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian on Perrin Beitel (San Antonio, TX)

On Tuesday night, a man in his 60s was on the sidewalk when a vehicle struck and killed him and fled from the scene on Perrin Beitel.

The fatal incident took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Perrin Beitel near Sun Gate Dr. on the northwest side. As per initial reports, a man in his 60s was on the sidewalk when he was fatally hit by a vehicle. The vehicle escaped after hitting the pedestrian. Authorities mentioned that the vehicle was either black or dark red and should have front end damage. Investigators shut down the road for traffic in multiple directions as police cleared the scene.

The hit-and-run crash remains under active review.

May 26, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report.

ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
