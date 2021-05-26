Cancel
Mitsotakis’ Exclusive Statement to TNH Regarding the Vote for Greeks Abroad

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS – The indignation, frustration and anger of members of the Greek community living abroad and all Greeks was incited by the refusal of SYRIZA (primarily), the KKE, and the MeRA25 to support the government's draft law to lift restrictions on voting for Greeks abroad. The government's proposal received 190 votes, 10 less than the 200 required to pass and immediately after the vote, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made an exclusive statement to The National Herald, also expressing his frustration.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis
