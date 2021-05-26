Mitsotakis’ Exclusive Statement to TNH Regarding the Vote for Greeks Abroad

The European Parliament has voted on its EU budget for aid and foreign policy (NDICI). In response to today’s vote, Evelien van Roemburg, Oxfam EU Head of Office said: . “This new financial instrument stands a real chance at combatting poverty and inequality which has leapt during the pandemic. The EU must secure this chance by channeling the money into the right projects: tackling the widening inequality gap, promoting human rights and democracy, and helping partner countries to scale up their national social security systems. Rich countries have a responsibility to support those being pushed into poverty and suffering from crushing inequalities. Whether the EU achieves these goals, remains to be seen. The proof will be in the pudding.”