Four qualities manifested by the Apostles just after Pentecost

todayscatholic.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apostles were dramatically changed at Pentecost and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit for mission that took place there. Prior to this, even after seeing the risen Lord, they were timid and most uncertain about what to do. Peter even went back to fishing. But after Pentecost, all this changes. They are bold, courageous and quite certain of all Jesus taught.

todayscatholic.org
