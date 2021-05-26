Cancel
Rochester, MN

0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

By Jessica Williams
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 15 days ago
How about a 0.5k "run" that is more like a walk with wine? 🍷. You know those 0.0 stickers that people put on their cars? Those are some of my favorite stickers ever because I've run 5k's and after a few agonizing hills, I realized that I don't like to run. THIS is a little bit more my style - a 0.5k wine walk at Salem Glen Vineyard and Winery in Rochester that has wine tasting. You even get a bib to wear, just like the real 5k's! It's just a 0.5 version...and with wine.🍷

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://y105fm.com
