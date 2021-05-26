0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

I think every family has a restaurant that they end up going to more often than not when they decide to eat out. Hunan Garden on 7th St. is my family's restaurant. We love the food and the staff is so friendly at Hunan. The restaurant holds a special place in my heart too because it is an important part of our family's Christmas. Because of my job, I've never really gone home for the holidays. Instead, I spent time on Christmas day volunteering at the Salvation Army. Afterward, I'd always head to Hunan for lunch. When I met my wife, she loved this and so the tradition continued.