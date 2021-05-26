Driver killed in crash near Panther Valley identified
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man who was killed in a crash near Panther Valley on May 18 has been identified as 44-year-old James Marsh of Reno. Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an injury crash on SR-430 (Old Virginia Road) and the southbound US-395 Panther Valley on-ramp in Reno around 6:30 a.m. on May 18. Preliminary investigation shows that a green 2007 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling northbound on SR-430 in the storage lane south of the southbound US-395 Panther Valley on-ramp. A black 2001 Ford Explorer, driven by Marsh, was northbound in the left travel lane on SR-430 approaching the southbound US-395 Panther Valley on-ramp. The Volkswagen Beetle attempted to overtake the Ford Explorer by passing on the left in the storage lane and approached a raised concrete traffic island. The Volkswagen drove onto the traffic island, struck a marker post, and entered the left travel lane occupied by the Ford. The right side of the Volkswagen struck the left side of the Ford. The Ford began to rotate and overturn, ejecting Marsh, who was not wearing a seatbelt.