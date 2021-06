The Vice President of Finance provides strategic financial input and leadership to ensure fiscal integrity of our organization. This position reports to the President & CEO and is a key strategic partner on the executive leadership team. Additionally, the role of the Vice President of Finance is to create successful partnerships by collaborating with internal and external resources. To execute the Mission, Vision and Values of our organization, successful qualities include a passion to serve, confidence without ego or arrogance, the ability to listen effectively, engage in problem solving and the willingness to learn and understand the needs of the organization.