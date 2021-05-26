Cancel
Synopsys Design Platforms Certified for TSMC's Latest 3nm Process Technology

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2021 — Synopsys, Inc. today announced that TSMC has certified Synopsys’ digital and custom design solutions based on TSMC’s latest design-rule manual (DRM) and process design kits for its advanced 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. This certification results from extensive, multi-year collaboration to deliver co-optimized tools, flows and methodologies that enable customers to achieve the process’ maximum entitlement of power, performance and area (PPA), accelerating the next generation of innovations in high-performance computing (HPC), mobile, 5G and AI chip designs.

#Design Technology#Process Design#Technology Innovation#Synopsys Inc#Ppa#Hpc#Eda#Mobile#Design Compiler Nxt#Ic Compiler Ii#Nanotime#Quickcap Nx#Custom Compiler#Primesim Xa#The Digital Design Group#Snps
