Vermont’s Specialty Producers to focus on strategy and growth at annual meeting
Food Producers, Retailers, Grocers, and Distributors Welcome. Vermont Business Magazine John Tunnicliffe, King Arthur Baking Company’s Director will serve as keynote speaker at the Vermont Specialty Food Association’s 2021 virtual Spring Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 9th. VSFA members will convene virtually from 1:00pm to 3:30pm to learn from experts on managing production costs and selling on Instagram stories. This yearly event, typically drawing over 100 participants in person, is part of the association's ongoing effort to harness and develop educational resources for specialty food and beverage producers, retailers, and the small business community.vermontbiz.com