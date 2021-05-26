Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas bridge near Ravenden reopens after damage causes shut down

Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), two more bridges were closed after structural deficiencies were discovered during routine inspection. A bridge on Highway 308 in Poinsett County is closed and no traffic is allowed through this location. Farm equipment should use local roads and all...

www.thv11.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Poinsett County, AR
City
Ravenden, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Department#Emergency Department#Farm Equipment#Ardot#Idrivearkansas#Arkansas Dot#Emergency Repairs#Hwy#Repairs Today#Spring River#Lawrence County#Routine Inspection#Structural Deficiencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Heber Springs, ARPosted by
THV11

One dead, one injured in Heber Springs boating accident

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — The Heber Springs Fire Department responded to a boating accident on Sunday that left one person injured and another person dead. According to reports, Heber Springs Fire Department and four members of the Dive Team were dispatched to Greers Ferry near Bay Shore Drive, the location of the accident.
Arkansas Stateenr.com

UPDATE: Beam Fracture On Closed Arkansas Bridge Was At Least Two Years Old

The Arkansas Dept. of Transportation (ARDOT) has terminated the employee responsible for inspecting the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge after two-year-old drone footage revealed the presence of a tie-beam fracture that forced last week’s emergency shutdown. Although ARDOT officials initially stated that the fracture in one of the 50-year-old bridge’s...
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Arkansas StateKATV

Motorcyclist killed in Cleburne County crash

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 47-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle in Drasco, according to Arkansas State Police. Jamie Johnson was reportedly driving a Kymco Taiwan motorcycle south on Highway 25 in Drasco around 1:30 p.m. While negotiating a left curve, he veered off the road. The motorcycle traveled for 82 feet along the roadside before landing on its side, a fatal crash report says.
Arkansas StateKait 8

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:30 p.m. May 16 on State Highway 25 in Drasco. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 47-year-old Jamie L. Johnson was southbound...
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Western Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dyess, or near Caraway, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Lepanto, Caraway, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Joiner, Dyess, Bassett, Marie, Fulton, Etowah, Victoria, Three Way, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Evadale, Driver and Grider. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH