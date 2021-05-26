Cancel
Motorsports

Goodyear, Nurburgring expand marketing partnership

By Tire Business Report
rubbernews.com
 2021-05-26

NURBURG, Germany—Goodyear has expanded its business relationship with the Nurburgring racing circuit, securing "naming rights" to two sections of the legendary track's 12.9-mile, 73-turn length. In one case, the track has agreed to name the "short loop"—a section of the 3.2-mile Grand Prix course that can used on its own...

www.rubbernews.com
#Goodyear#Nurburgring#Nurburg#Grand Prix
Truck & Bus Tires Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Michelin, Goodyear, Continental

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Truck & Bus Tires Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Truck & Bus Tires growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Sumitomo, Yokohama, Maxxis, Zhongce, GITI Tire, Cooper Tire, Kumho Tire, Toyo Tire, Apollo Tyres, Triangle Group, Nexen Tire, Hengfeng Rubber & Nokian Tyres.
