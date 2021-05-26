Cancel
ColdQuanta Joins IBM Quantum Network, Bringing Cold Atom Quantum Technology to Growing Ecosystem

BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2021 — ColdQuanta, a leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced it has joined the IBM Quantum Network. In addition to joining the Network, ColdQuanta will also integrate with Qiskit, an open source software development kit (SDK) for working with quantum computers developed by IBM. ColdQuanta’s customers can optimize their programs for ColdQuanta’s groundbreaking quantum computer (code name “Hilbert”), a 100 qubit quantum computer that will be released later this year. Together, the companies will pursue joint development opportunities with the goal of accelerating the adoption of quantum technologies.

