Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

ACM Recognizes Far-Reaching Technical Achievements with Special Awards

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 2021-05-26

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 — ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, today announced the recipients of four prestigious technical awards. These leaders were selected by their peers for making contributions that extend the boundaries of research, advance industry, and lay the foundation for technologies that transform society. Shyamnath Gollakota.

www.hpcwire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Free Software#Software License#Commercial Software#Acm#University Of Washington#Grace Murray Hopper Award#Wifi#Mongodb#Posix#Sleepycat Software#Slapd#Berkeley Db
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

SimpleCom Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

SimpleCom to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. SimpleCom today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.
Softwarelinux.com

Linux Foundation Research Announces Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Readiness Survey

A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules required to build (i.e., compile and link) a given piece of software and the supply chain relationships between them. These components can be open source or proprietary, free or paid, and widely available or restricted access. SBOMs that can be shared without friction between teams and companies are a core part of software management for critical industries and digital infrastructure in the coming decades.
Engineeringmegadoctornews.com

Researchers Develop Chip That Improves Testing and Tracing for COVID-19

Newswise — Jeremy Edwards, director of the Computational Genomics and Technology (CGaT) Laboratory at The University of New Mexico, and his colleagues at Centrillion Technologies in Palo Alto, Calif. and West Virginia University, have developed a chip that provides a simpler and more rapid method of genome sequencing for viruses like COVID-19.
SoftwareTimes Union

Collabware Commits $75,000 to Global Artificial Intelligence Research Project

InterPARES “I Trust AI”, led by the University of British Columbia (UBC) School of Information, aims to identify and leverage AI tools for the continued availability and accessibility of trustworthy public records. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. Collabware, a leading provider of archival, discovery, and records management software,...
EconomyAugusta Free Press

Proof-of-Concept Program announces second year of funding to bring research to market

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia Tech Intellectual Properties (VTIP) with LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH launched its inaugural Proof-of-Concept Program in 2020. The program is designed to help provide researchers paths to market for technologies from research with the potential for significant societal and economic impact.
Industrypv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar Recognized as “Overall High Achiever” in RETC’s 2021 PVMI Repor

RETC's PVMI Report compiles and ranks its independent test data, identifying the industry's leading PV module manufacturers and technologies. The report also highlights industry trends and features a section on “Evaluating Large-Format Modules” (LFM). The list of LFM benefits include a significant increase in power, lower production costs at a manufacturing level, lower in-field labor costs, and potential BOS savings. Additionally, the report advises that not all large format modules are created equal, with some modules having the same glass thickness as its predecessors. RETC's hail durability test indicates that modules with thicker front-side glass are more resilient to large-diameter hail stones. JinkoSolar's modules are manufactured with 3.2mm front side glass, and is proven to withstand 55mm hailstones at 34m/s according to RETC's test data.
Businesscapitolcommunicator.com

Liquified Creative Recognized with Five International Awards

Annapolis-based Liquified Creative announced that its work for clients in the healthcare and legal industry received three awards in the 27th Annual Communicator Awards program and two 2021 Hermes Creative Awards. The awards recognize Liquified’s work in electronic media, video, website and social media advertising, highlighting the agency’s creativity in...
Educationbrandeis.edu

Watch: 2021 Alumni Achievement Awards Ceremony

President Ron Liebowitz presented three esteemed alumni with the 2021 Alumni Achievement Awards, the university's highest form of alumni recognition, at a virtual ceremony on June 13 as part of Brandeis Alumni Weekend. This year's recipients are at the forefront of issues facing the United States and the world: the...
CollegesCornell University

Stillman receives UI achievement award for mathematics

Michael Stillman, professor of mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences, received a 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award from the University of Illinois Department of Mathematics. Stillman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in 1978 before completing his Ph.D. in mathematics from Harvard University in 1983.
Visual Artduke.edu

ACM SIGGRAPH 2021 Awards

Professor William Seaman has received the 2021 Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement in Digital Art for his pioneering work “Recombinant Poetics / Recombinant Informatics / Neosentience” from The Association for Computing Machinery Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques (ACM SIGGRAPH). The award citation notes:. “Seaman has...
ScienceBrookings Institution

How New Brunswick implemented its computer science education program

Computer science (CS) education helps students acquire skills such as computational thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration, among others. It has been linked with higher rates of college enrollment, and (Brown & Brown, 2020; Salehi et al., 2020) a recent randomized control trial study also showed that lessons in computational thinking improved student response inhibition, planning, and coding skills (Arfé et., 2020). As these skills take pre-eminence in the rapidly changing 21st century, CS education promises to significantly enhance student preparedness for the future of work and active citizenship. CS education can also reduce skills inequality if education systems make a concerted effort to ensure that all students have equitable access to curricula that provides them with the needed breadth of skills, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Put your money where your ML is: building trust in business-critical AI

This article explores the issue of trusting artificial intelligence (AI) in transaction processing. Over the past three decades, the model governance framework has evolved and become strained by increasing model complexity, rendering its core methodologies untenable. In assessing what it means to trust an AI model, we will examine modernizations of this framework that aim to establish and maintain trust using a philosophy of continuous statistical testing.
stanford.edu

Annual awards recognize excellence in medical training, biosciences

Babak Litkouhi, MD, clinical assistant professor of gynecologic oncology; Amy Ladd, MD, the Elsbach-Richards Professor in Surgery; and Gerald Grant, MD, the Botha Chan Endowed Professor, received the Arthur L. Bloomfield Award in Recognition of Excellence in the Teaching of Clinical Medicine. Thomas Caruso, MD, clinical associate professor of anesthesiology,...
Engineeringtodaysmedicaldevelopments.com

New manufacturing technique for flexible electronics

Ultrathin, flexible computer circuits have been an engineering goal for years, but technical hurdles have prevented the degree of miniaturization necessary to achieve high performance. Now, researchers at Stanford University have invented a manufacturing technique that yields flexible, atomically thin transistors less than 100 nanometers in length – several times smaller than previously possible. The technique is detailed in a paper published June 17 in Nature Electronics.
Businessaba.com

Carollo Recognized with Distinguished Service Award

Maureen Carollo, SVP and director of compliance for Great Plains National Bank, received the Distinguished Service Award for compliance during the American Bankers Association’s Risk and Compliance Virtual Conference today. The award, first presented in 1995, recognizes outstanding leadership, initiative and accomplishment in banking regulatory compliance management. Carollo has more...
BusinessDesign World Network

Electromate recognized with 2021 AHTD Foundation Award

Electromate received a Foundation Award from the Association for High Technology Distribution (AHTD), recognizing the company’s 25 years of membership and support. This is the first year the award has been given, honoring a small group of members out of approximately 300 automation solution providers and manufacturers. The AHTD is...
Softwareaithority.com

Xilinx Brings Breakthrough To Vivado Design Tools With State-Of-The-Art Machine-Learning Optimization For Accelerated Designs

Delivers an average 5x reduction in compile time and 10% improvement in quality of results. Xilinx, Inc. introduced Vivado® ML Editions, the industry’s first FPGA EDA tool suite based on machine-learning (ML) optimization algorithms, as well as advanced team-based design flows, for significant design time and cost savings. Vivado ML Editions delivers 5x faster compile time and breakthrough quality of results (QoR) improvements on average 10% for complex designs, compared to the current Vivado HLx Editions.