James Bond Franchise Will Get ‘Worldwide Theatrical Release,’ Say Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 13 days ago
James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have committed to keeping the iconic British spy in theaters, despite streaming giant Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of 007 studio MGM. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” Broccoli and Wilson, who run...

variety.com
Variety

Variety

