This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. One of the most familiar stories for people who stake a claim in the Christian tradition is the story where Jesus feeds thousands with two fish and five loaves of bread. This is quite a feat, especially when two fish may be an appetizer for some. Jesus’ disciples thought feeding that many people was absurd. The story finishes with Jesus feeding them, with some texts even claiming there were leftovers.