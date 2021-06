There is a desire to transition towards clean, sustainable energy to protect the planet and reverse the effects of climate change. The increasing use of renewables is encouraging, but these can produce so much more energy than we can use at any moment; what is needed is a way to store the excess until required. One promising energy storage technology is redox flow batteries, a type of electrochemical energy storage device that can be used like a fuel cell or a rechargeable battery. They have great potential for energy storage thanks to their flexible system design and ease of scaling up.